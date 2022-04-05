here’s how things stand

Indoor masks, what happens on May 1st? The total farewell is not taken for granted. Let’s recap. Indoors they are compulsory until April 30th. It is possible, but not insured, that from May 1st they will no longer be compulsory indoors. It will be seen in the second half of April. Meanwhile, until the weekend of Labor Day, the Ffp2 remain mandatory in the places most at risk: they must be worn on the plane, ship, train (not in the regional ones, where surgical or other ones are enough), buses, metro, coaches, cable cars, cable cars and chairlifts covers. At school, in bars and restaurants, the surgical mask is enough. In the workplace you need a mask only if you cannot respect the distance meter from colleagues. No masks for children up to six years, the frail, the carers of the disabled. No mask when dancing in the disco or when doing sports.

May 1st: stop masks indoors or not?

But from 1 May? There seem to be different nuances in the plans circulating at the Ministry of Health and Palazzo Chigi. It would be wrong to call them a divergence, because the debate did not go to the heart, the CTS no longer exists after the end of the state of emergency, and because the decision will probably come after Easter. Minister Roberto Speranza would be in favor of keeping the devices indoors, while Palazzo Chigi would like to send a new and definitive message of returning to normality to the country. Or at least, that’s what various press rumors report today.

The data show that Omicron’s high contagiousness, even more infectious in its second version, makes it virtually impossible to contain the virus. Coexistence with the virus is inevitable, because Sars-cov-2 will not disappear – probably – ever again. The risk is that infections will explode, as happened in Great Britain, but it seems a risk that sooner or later we will have to take. Around April 20, a decision will be made whether or not to extend the obligation to wear a mask indoors, which would expire ten days later. It is difficult to find scientists willing to advocate a definitive farewell to masks. Walter Ricciardi, consultant to the Minister of Health and Professor of Public Hygiene at Cattolica, said: “In the government’s plan to remove the obligation to wear protective equipment indoors from May 1 is a hypothesis. This month we will monitor very carefully the curve of infections. But it seems to me very difficult to be able to remove it from May 1st “. Roberto Burioni says: “You do what you want, if I am indoors in a crowded environment I will continue to wear the Ffp2”. According to a study by the American CDCs, with the Ffp2 mask indoors the possibility of contagion is reduced by 83%, with surgery by 66% and with tissue ones by 56%. Better than nothing. Instead, the Undersecretary for Health, Andrea Costa, says that “the conditions are in place to abrogate the obligation from 1 May”. We’ll see.

Therefore, to date, an extension of the obligation at least for the entire month of May is not excluded. And what do the Italians think? According to a survey by Demopolis, 63% believe that it is still too early to eliminate them permanently at the end of April even indoors, in the belief that it would be preferable to keep it, for example in transport, at school or in supermarkets.

About Covid admissions

Speaking of hospital admissions: there is an element that should be noted with regard to the data on hospital admissions that emerge from the daily bulletins. In the hospital, those hospitalized in Covid wards very often today end up there not because of the respiratory deficits related to the complications of the Sars-CoV-2 virus. Bilateral interstitial pneumonias are increasingly rare according to what infectious doctors and virologists report. The vast majority of patients are people who arrive at the hospital with pathologies, perhaps with an already complex clinical picture, and the swab at the entrance or at the screening before surgery are positive. At that point they inevitably become Covid patients, but their “intensity” – in many cases – is no longer dictated by Covid as in the first waves that put pressure on the hospital system from north to south: it is instead the single disease other than Covid to determine the severity and subsequent hospitalization.

