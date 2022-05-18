Here’s how to afford the favorite pieces of fashionable personalities

Nina Gabbana Vintagewhich takes its name from two fashion brands you may have already recognized: Nina Ricci and Dolce & Gabbana, specializes in finding pieces from the 1990s and 2000s. So far, its carefully curated collection has won over the likes of Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Ariana Grande and Lily Collins.

The Holy Grail”

“Celebrities got a lot of people buying vintage; it’s become normal now,” the founder says Marie Laboucarie at British voguewhile specifying that the Dior of John Galliano has become the “holy grail” of second-hand fashion. “Everyone wants it, so it’s harder to find.”

Vintage By Misty

Rihanna is wearing a Vintage By Misty found gold necklace from the 80s. Rachpoot/MEGA

“I first started collecting fabulous vintage pieces, clothing, jewelry and handbags from London, Milan, Paris and Tel Aviv after traveling around the world,” says Misty Guerriero at British Vogue, owner of Vintage by Misty in Arizona. “Then customers quickly started looking [mes] unique pieces, and this is how I created Vintage by Misty in 2009.”

Celebrities and creators

More recently, people like Rihanna and Miley Cyrus have worn some amazing pieces from the store, and they’re not the only ones. “Today, my clients [incluent] fashion houses like Alexander McQueen, Emilio Pucci, Christian DiorYves Saint Laurent and Dolce & Gabbanawho buy back their creations to make archival pieces or to inspire their future collections.”

“The vintage gods are on my side!” – Misty Guerriero

But Misty Guerriero “can’t really explain its sourcing”. As she tells anyone who asks, “The vintage gods are on my side!”

