Spring has now arrived and with it the first problems concerning pollen and grasses. People allergic to these and many other allergens need to prepare well as the least pleasant period of the year begins. Of course, those with allergies have known for years what the best rules of behavior are to minimize the terrible effects of allergy. Despite this, however, we tend to ignore the importance of a correct diet, which is extremely useful when dealing with two or more allergies. Depending on the type of food, in fact, we could notice a clear improvement in symptoms and a progressive decrease in the occurrence of acute episodes.

A few simple general rules

First of all, however, we should follow the preventive rules of behavior necessary to counteract the symptoms of the allergy. First of all, it will be to consult a pollen calendar and always keep informed about the riskiest times of the year in which to pay more attention. Promptly predicting these periods will then allow us to anticipate the times with prophylaxis, specific vaccines or the use of masks and goggles as protection. In addition to this, it will be very useful to travel by car preferably with the windows always closed and paying attention to periodically replace the pollen filters. Then, as soon as you get home at the end of the day, you should always change your clothes to avoid spreading the pollen deposited on it around the house. Once these tips have been followed, we could then focus on a correct diet, thus avoiding those foods that could promote allergic reactions.

Here’s how to alleviate inflammation, itching and eye irritation by following a few allergy precautions and a smart diet

Very often, in about 20% of cases, those suffering from pollen allergy are more sensitive to those foods deriving from plants of the same family. For this reason it is always very important to know the type of allergy well and what are the specific plants that could be harmful. Suffering from allergies to plants such as birch trees, we should therefore avoid foods such as pears, cherries and dried fruit, but also celery, fennel, parsley and soy.

In the presence of a strong allergy to composite plants we will have to avoid chestnuts, carrots, bananas or foods such as lettuce, fennel, chamomile and sunflower honey. Finally, those with a grass allergy should, on the other hand, avoid the intake of peaches, plums, citrus fruits, almonds and tomatoes. In any case, given that not all allergy sufferers are so sensitive that they also have to avoid the foods listed above, it will always be advisable to consult an allergist doctor or specialist. Once you understand this, here’s how to alleviate inflammation, itching and irritation without having to suffer unnecessary large penises.

Deepening

Nothing better than filling up on calcium and vitamins to help fight this terrible bone disease