Here’s how to apply to Amazon to work in the new Ardea center

Amazon is about to open a logistics center in Ardea. The inauguration is scheduled for this spring. The online shopping giant will hire up to 200 people within the next three years and has already opened the recruitment process.

Applications for the warehouse operator job at the new distribution center are open.

Employees will be hired at the fifth level of the National Transport and Logistics Contract with an entry salary of € 1,680 gross, among the highest in the sector, equal to 8% more than what is foreseen by the National Collective Labor Agreement, and numerous benefits including employee discounts on Amazon.it and supplemental accident insurance. Amazon offers its employees additional opportunities such as the Career Choice program, which covers up to 95% of the cost of tuition and textbooks for those who want to specialize in a specific area by attending professional courses for four years.

To submit the application you must go to the website www.lavora-con-amazon.it (you will be redirected to the amazon.jobs page) and follow the procedure. We recommend setting the Italian language (the button is at the bottom of the page) if you don’t chew English well.

However, the candidacy for Ardea regarding warehouse operators may not yet be immediately visible on the home page, which should appear in the next few hours or days. In the meantime, however, you can apply for top positions: just enter the word Ardea on the search engine at the top of the page and the roles to be filled will come out.

To learn more about working at Amazon, the roles offered, the work environment, professional growth opportunities, safety and involvement in the community, further information is available at the following link: https://www.aboutamazon.it / workplace /