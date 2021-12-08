Here’s how to avoid the mortgage payment increase

Italian inflation could raise interest rates for the mutual at home: this is why it is good to carefully choose the type that best suits your needs and find the right tricks to avoid paying more.

How the increases change

According to what was calculated by Ing and reported by Idealist, “ a half point increase in Euribor translates into an increase of 30 EUR per month of the loan payment for an average mortgage “. In practice, if a 25-year mortgage worth 150 thousand euros is obtained, according to estimates, the installment would undergo a 1% increase, reaching around 530 euros per month. With the following years, however, the rate of interest could exceed 3% and the installment “rise” up to around 644 euros, that is 21% more than the current value.

What happened in 2021

In the current year, mortgage interest rates have begun to show signs of an increase even if we are still very far from various situations experienced in recent years in which interest rates of even more than 8% were reached. According to Facile.it, “ during 2021, the Eurirs (reference rate for fixed rate mortgages) had a fluctuating trend and, in any case, considering the 25-year index, it went from -0.02% at the beginning of January 2021 to the current (November 4) 0.40%, causing a slight increase in the rates applied by the banks “ . The Eurirs is also linked to European inflation which had average increases of 3.4% only in September against 2.5% of the Italian data. This causes them to fear “ further increases in the index in the coming months “.

What happens with the floating rate

Regarding mortgages a variable rate, at the moment they record the lowest values ​​of the last five years. “ The 3-month Euribor, for example, was -0.56% in early January 2021 and is -0.57% today. However, analysts estimate that the Euribor, between now and September 2023, could also grow, reaching 0.3%, which would also lead to a rise in variable rates “, experts write. As reported by Mutuionline, the average rates for 20 and 30-year mortgages in October was 1.15% (compared to 1.53% in 2019), while variable rates remained stable at 0.76%. In short, are these increases there or not? For now, the answer lies in the middle and we must not think that the moment is not the right one to sign a mortgage with convenient installments.

“ There is talk of an ECB rate hike probably in 2022 “, he claims Stefano Grassi, president of Affida, who adds that at the moment there are no conditions for “stagflation” (inflation without growth). “ Sooner or later, price hikes will adjust to world growth, to stimulate which rate hikes must necessarily be cautious. “. In the past there are such low rates that the banks have been forced to play down the spreads, now the situation is no longer the case and the banks “ bank spreads for new contracts are starting to adjust upwards. But it’s a ‘healthy’ dynamic , – adds Grassi a Idealist – in this way the banks are more inclined to lend, as they see higher revenues “.

What is the right mortgage