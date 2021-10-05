here’s how to buy cryptocurrency on Paypal in Italy in 2021

Nothing seems to be able to curb the desire of many Italians to invest in cryptocurrencies and in particular in Bitcoin, the virtual currency

The most famous virtual currency is going through a very particular period: the news coming from China and other aspects of the current scenario are pushing its price down, but Bitcoin has reached such a strength that it is able to respond after having suffered the blow. We always talk about an asset category very volatile, but there is more and more confidence.

Until recently it was unthinkable, but today even experts, consultants and even some specialized magazines include cryptocurrencies among the assets to be taken into consideration for a better diversification of the investment portfolio. However, not everyone knows what are the steps to follow to invest in Bitcoin and above all not everyone trusts to use certain payment methods: let’s find out if it is possible. buy Bitcoin with Paypal.

Is it possible to buy Bitcoin with Paypal?

New technologies and the rapid development of e-commerce have led to the spread of several innovative payment tools. Among these, Paypal has established itself as one of the most popular and used. This system makes it possible to make payments without having to communicate credit card or current account data to the counterpart: a simple email address is enough to complete the transaction.

There are basically two ways to invest in Bitcoin: either you buy the cryptocurrency through a exchange or you do online trading with derivative financial instruments such as CFDs. Exchanges are intermediaries who they are not subject to any regulation: the choice of the platform is therefore based on its reputation. Many users, to operate at their best on the cryptocurrency market, choose to rely on intermediaries that allow them to buy Bitcoin on Paypal, a tool that guarantees high levels of security.

Safe intermediaries to turn to

Fortunately, there are intermediaries (serious and reliable) that allow you to use Paypal as a payment tool for investments in Bitcoin. THE broker they are obliged to comply with MiFID regulations and are subject to the regulation of some European supervisory authority (otherwise they cannot obtain Consob authorization to operate also in Italy). In addition to offering extensive guarantees in terms of security, these intermediaries also allow access to others financial markets.

Among the best platforms it is possible to mention those recommended by the cryptovalute24.com site, a reference point for all people interested in the crypto world: eToro, OBR invest, Trade and IQ Option. All these brokers allow you to invest in Bitcoin by making payments with traditional tools such as credit cards and bank transfers, but also using Paypal. In addition, they are the most convenient intermediaries.

How to invest in Bitcoin with eToro

The brokers mentioned allow you to invest in cryptocurrencies through i contracts for difference, better known as CFDs. However, it must be said that eToro it also allows you to buy Bitcoins directly, just like an exchange, with the difference that it is a regulated and reliable entity. The platform is intuitive, also suitable for beginners and the steps to follow to complete the investment are few and simple.

First of all you have to register on the platform: to register just indicate a username and an email address and choose a password (authentication may be required at a later time). At this point there is nothing left to do but look for the Bitcoin asset, click on Invest and set the amount you intend to commit and confirm everything by clicking on Open position.

L’purchase of Bitcoin with Paypal through eToro it can be done both from a computer and a smartphone via the application. The broker applies the commission only on the spread and also allows you to make a simulated purchase: in practice it is possible to create a virtual portfolio. The social features of the platform and the option are also available for those who invest in cryptocurrencies CopyPortfolios, particularly suitable for those taking their first steps in this field.

