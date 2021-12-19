Health

Here’s how to care for these beautiful flowers that may be worth their health gold

In nature there are several plants, called officinal, which would be able to generate benefits for human health. Many of these have been used for several millennia, especially by more advanced civilizations such as the Egyptian, Greek, or Roman one.

Some of these are also very decorative and fascinating thanks to their wonderful blooms. In this article, we will talk about a very popular plant for its beauty, but which few know to be a medicinal plant.


Aloe Vera Slim

Today we will talk about the red clover, a perennial herbaceous plant belonging to the Leguminosae family. It has long stems that can reach 30 centimeters in height, at the top of which wonderful flowers develop.
The latter are collected in inflorescences and can present different colors, from white to pink, from yellow to red.

Main treatments

It is a plant that adapts very easily anywhere, especially in sunny or partial shade environments. It prefers a mild climate and does not tolerate the cold well. For this reason, in winter, it must be grown in pots, paying attention to some precautions.
As far as the soil is concerned, in fact, it needs a well-drained soil with a medium texture and not very calcareous. Finally, for watering, however, it will be enough to wet the soil as needed, when the soil is too dry. However, they must be more regular during the germination phase or in the summer, associated with good fertilization.

Properties of red clover and contraindications

So here’s how to care for these wonderful flowers that may be worth their health gold. According to reports from the Humanitas Institute, the red clover flowers contain biologically active substances. In fact, they can be processed to prepare tablets, capsules or can be used as an infusion.

The properties of this plant have been known since ancient times and in fact it was used as a remedy for various respiratory problems. Today, however, it is used to soothe the symptoms of menopause, reduce menstrual pains and lower blood cholesterol.
These properties are due to isoflavones, substances belonging to the category of phytoestrogens which have an antioxidant action.

The main side effects, due to the intake of products based on red clover, would be mainly stomach pain and nausea. In some cases, although very rarely, allergic reactions may appear, such as skin rash, itching, swelling and difficulty in breathing. In general, it is preferable to warn your doctor in case of reactions such as these just described.

Deepening

It sounds unbelievable but the bark of this plant could help those who are unable to pass their bodies.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only. We do not know the behavior of our readers towards tools in the home or in the garden. For this reason it is recommended to use the utmost caution and attention with tools for the home and garden. to avoid creating unpleasant accidents In any case, it is strongly recommended to read the warnings given HERE”)

