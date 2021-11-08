here’s how to clean them quickly and well

Bluetooth headphones have now become a must have of this generation, however some small precautions must be followed.

The AirPods – or bluetooth headphones – they are definitely replacing the classic ones with the wire connected to the device. Their convenience and above all the effectiveness of the product, have led more and more consumers to desire this brand new tool designed by Apple. However, like any technological object, it too needs care and attention. AirPods must always be maintained sanitized and clean. Let’s find out how to do it together.

Here’s how to properly sanitize your AirPods

Headphones, whether wired or wireless, are particularly delicate; consequently a certain attention is required during the procedure, to avoid damaging the more fragile parts. First of all, you absolutely have to avoid submerging them completely in water, as they are not waterproof. Instead, we recommend using a damp cloth cotton, and to dress one toothpick (so you can reach every corner of the cap).

At this point, gently pass both outward and inward, where the grid that protects the ear from sound waves is located. Care must be taken to remove all traces of dirt, as it could not only damage the device, but also be a risk to our hearing system. In fact, in the headphones, they can nest lots of bacteria.

As for the cleaning of the custody of the AirPods, you must always have a wet cloth – or a cotton swab – and 70% isopropyl alcohol. At this point we can pass it on the case and proceed with sanitation, being careful not to pass the cloth over the charging sockets.

There is a last type of headphones that needs a different procedure: we are talking about AirPods Max, which include external headphones. In this case, we need to remove the bearings and clean both the latter and the headband separately with a little bit of laundry detergent diluted in warm water. Without absolutely submerging the device completely in water.