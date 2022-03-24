here’s how to clean them with the diet of cardiologists, 10 kg less

Arteries: here’s how to clean them with the cardiologists’ diet which is also exceptional for losing weight, 10 kg less!

The diet of cardiologists it was designed by a group of experts to meet all those people who find themselves having to fight against cancer, diabetes and various cardiovascular problems. The main goal of the research team is to allow overweight people to be able to lose up to 10 kg.

It is very balanced and does not eliminate some fundamental nutrients at all, but it only decreases the daily calorie intake to be taken. Let’s get more specific and see everything that the cardiologists have defined. Below you will learn the basic scheme of the foods indicated for a healthy diet, starting from breakfast and lunch, up to the snack and then dinner. Obviously, to get results try to keep this diet for a long period of time.

Arteries: Cardiologists’ diet is perfect for cleaning them and losing weight

First of all we give you some advice. Nutrition alone is not enough! Eating healthily, preferably adding a little salt to the various dishes prepared, is the first step to keep the body healthy and lose a few extra pounds. Compared to food, it is better to avoid fried cooking!

Try, as much as possible, to also practice sport. Drink lots of water. Alcohol, carbonated and sugary drinks, rich in preservatives, should be abolished.

Breakfast: prefer fruit. Better to avoid bananas and grapes. Opt for peach, watermelon, pear, orange or melon.

Lunch: 1) 60 gr of wholemeal pasta + 200 gr of vegetables. 2) 200 gr of grilled meat / fish + 200 gr of vegetables.

Snack: you can follow the advice of breakfast or opt for dried fruit. Walnuts are great.

Dinner: 150 gr of boiled meat / fish + salad of (lettuce, 2 tomatoes, 2 eggs, corn and half a cucumber).

NB: This article is for informational purposes only and the information contained in it does not replace the opinion or diagnosis of a doctor or expert in the field. We remind you that before pursuing a diet, especially if you have any health problems, it is best to consult a nutritionist.