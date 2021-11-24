Here’s how to clone Pokémon in Diamond and Pearl remakes

Just a few days have passed since the launch of Pokémon Shining Diamond And Shining Pearl and fans have already got to find numerous methods in order to make the most of the unexpected problems of the game code. Some are now well known, just think of the possibility of catching Shaymin or the exploit to have infinite Spiritombs. The discovery of a new and interesting glitch would make it possible clone Pokémon and items. The credit belongs to the user Twitter Kevinfor5 which, through a tweet, shares what was found.

Attention: The process takes a few seconds, but it is important that you follow the steps meticulously. It is recommended that you save your game data before practicing this method.

For clone Pokémon must go to thePokémon Hostel, located at Phleminia. Open the screen Box, also accessible from Main menu pressing the option Pokémon and subsequently the R button. It is necessary move 2 Pokémon: the first in the lower right corner; the second in the same corner, but in the next box. (the glitch is tested and is effective even if the Pokémon are married in other places than those indicated, the important thing is that the chosen positions are correspondents).

Stay still within the screen Box and select the option this time Fight teamsby pressing the X button. The second Pokémon moved, it must be registered in the teamby selecting the option Register or by moving it directly across the Quick selection.

Once these steps have been completed, it is necessary to interact with the Old lady of the hostel And respond positively when asked to leave her a Pokémon. Select only the Pokémon that has not been registered in the Squad and go to the option List, placed at the bottom and press the A key. The screen with all the boxes will open, then press the Y button on the box of belonging of the selected Pokémon. The Box will result highlighted, move the cursor to the next Box, where the Pokémon registered in the Fight team and press the again Y button. In this way the two boxes will have changed position, but the other Pokémon will be selected. Exit the selection screen without completing other actions and entrust the little monster.

Having entrusted a Pokémon registered in a Fight team, it will automatically generate a unexpected problem in the system. Returning to the screen Box and selecting the option Fight teams, you will immediately notice the presence of a foreign element at the bottom of the team. There cloning will take place here, but beware: please note that this will be theonly opportunity, by mistaking a passage it will be necessary repeat the whole procedure.

For conclude the procedure, select a Pokémon that you intend to “sacrifice” and register it in the Fight team. The little monster automatically it will disappear after being registered. Now select the Pokémon you want to clone and also register it in the Team. The latter will be visible: select and press the A key on the option Info. For the sake of success it is not necessary to carry out other actions, access to the screen Info it only serves to rework the system. Returning to the screen Box, you will notice how well they are now present 2 perfectly alike Pokémon. Finally remove the monsters from the Fight team to crystallize the whole process.

The method described, in addition to operating on Pokémon, results also effective on instruments. By cloning a pocket monster, it is automatically generated too instrument in his possession. This procedure can then be used to gain access to a higher number of useful tools that in Pokémon Shining Diamond And Shining Pearl turn out to be limited or difficult to obtain.