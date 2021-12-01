A password or keyword, today, is a very used and fundamental tool. All the fault of the digital age, which made us pass from a kilo iron key to a virtual key at zero grams. Password security and quality is important in order not to be pirated. So here’s how to create a secure, easy-to-remember password to protect your bank, Facebook, and social accounts.

That the Internet is a fantastic world, but at the same time insecure is a fact well known to all. Today, social networks such as Facebook, WhatsApp or Tik Tok are used all over the world. In addition, through the network, you can access your bank account with your computer.

However, just as in the real world there are thieves who rob jewelers, so in the virtual world there are hackers. They empty bank accounts and steal people’s identities through computers. Here then comes out the importance of defending yourself from 2 threats that reset the current account.

Here’s how to create a secure, easy-to-remember password to protect your bank, Facebook, and social accounts

The best way to protect your identity on the Internet and even your bank account is to create passwords that are secure. A password is generally thought to be secure when it becomes an incomprehensible jumble of letters, grammatical signs and numbers that are hard to remember.

An example can be this sequence: Rd40hn & 19 @ pw4n! Only a very sharp mind with a great memory can remember such a succession of letters and numbers.

However, today the way to write the password is being reconsidered, for the simple reason that it must also be easily memorable. In fact, in the past a password was considered effective if it could contain several words. It was believed that the longer a sentence was, the harder it was for hackers to crack.

Today, in a certain sense, this concept has taken up again. In the past, people built long sentences, but they made sense. For example: the cat goes so well with lard that it leaves a paw. This long and easy to remember sentence, however, has the flaw of making sense. It may be possible for hackers to locate its contents.

The new passwords

Today, however, while remaining in the same style of the sentence, we prefer sentences with words that have no connection with each other. Since there is no logical link, they are more difficult to reconstruct. This type of phrases are called Passphrases, that is, passphrases.

An example would be: “water ball night morning credentials”. A 5 word game which, if learned by heart, constitutes an effective and memorable keyword. According to some, even just 3 words would be enough, always disconnected from each other in the sense.

This disconnection would make life difficult for hackers or hackers.

Deepening

Attention comes from America a new scam by phone and online that kindly empties the bank account