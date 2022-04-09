here’s how to detoxify her and really lose a lot of weight

Here is the diet to detoxify the thyroid and accelerate metabolism, stay healthy, eating the right foods and allies of this important organ for the health of our body.

In the shape of a butterfly, it is located under the Adam’s apple, at the height of the throat / neck thyroid it is a very important gland for the health of our organism. The functioning of the hormones he was born in metabolism. If the gland is malfunctioning, the body tends to accumulate weight.

It is important to have a diet that detoxifies the thyroid and promote weight loss by accelerating the metabolism. How is it possible to do all this, but above all what to avoid eating.

Foods allies of the thyroid gland

The sugars, refined foods, raw vegetables and soy they are harmful to the thyroid and impair its proper functioning. You have to learn how to eat the right foods that help thyroid to be healthy and above all to eliminate that sense of tiredness And accumulated weight which are typical of its malfunction.

Here’s what to eat during the day. Start with one Breakfast skim milk, one cup, and whole grains, two tablespoons. A light and healthy breakfast but with taste. There snack includes an orange, a banana, five strawberries or a jar of low-fat yogurt. There fruit it is an excellent ally of our health in general and especially of the thyroid.

The lunch includes 60 grams of brown rice or pasta and 200 grams of grilled vegetables. In fact, preferring whole foods is very important for thyroid health as well as vegetables. The snack includes a light yogurt, a cup of fruit salad, a handful of pumpkin or sunflower seeds or two slices of light cheese.

Seeds are important and help our body to be fit. There dinner includes fish fillet with salad or grilled vegetables. To prefer fish to meat is a right way to help the functioning of the thyroid.

It doesn’t take much, the important thing is to eat simple, not complex foods that will become excellent allies of thyroid he was born in metabolism