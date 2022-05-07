here’s how to do between diet, sleep and exercise

Get back in shape in May: here’s how to do it between diet, sleep and exercise. What you need to know to prepare for summer: useful information.

As reported by ‘iodonna.it’, getting back in shape in May to better prepare for the summer is undoubtedly one of the most difficult things to do. After a winter spent at home between quarantines and little desire to go out, the need to eat between boredom and need for energy is notoriously established and not inclined to sculpted abs and well-marked pectorals; for this you need a guide that can lead you towards an easy path to take towards a return to the right physical shape.

Between nutrition, sports and sleep, let’s see how to try to be beautiful again in view of the summer. First of all we eliminate alcohol, fried and sweets, in such a way as to accustom the body to eliminate excesses and unproductive foods for our purpose. Seasonal fruit and vegetables they are the basic elements to improve our condition, as well as oats and cereals in general.

Getting back in shape in May: here’s how

Drink a lot of water it is another essential condition, especially when you start playing sports: there is no other useful and functional drink that serves our purpose. Physical activity takes on another very important aspect: you need perseverance and motivation and above all a sport that burns calories and increases your metabolism, creating a calorie deficit that will help you lose weight exponentially if we can train at our best continuously.

Useful sports are obviously there running, tennis, padel, cycling and join the gym following courses and / or doing weights. Water sports are also useful and suitable for improving one’s physical condition. Also essential is the rest: our body needs to recharge after being continuously stressed. The hours of sleep must not be less than 6 and greater than 8, therefore a good compromise between 6-8 hours to fully recover after the efforts carried out in our session. Without adequate rest, our body would not be able to respond better for the next workout, because the values ​​of our organism would not be able to return to standard levels and above all we would risk getting injured due to the overload of work. This is why dividing the days and resting well after training is essential for our goal.



