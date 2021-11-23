Here’s how to earn 50% in 3 years and not even fear inflation at 3%

Anyone who thinks that fixed income investments give less economic satisfaction than shareholding will have to change their mind this time.

We have already illustrated in which days of 2021 it would have been more convenient to invest in BTPs. With reference to the recent past, however, here we will discuss an issue that took place at the beginning of 2019. After about 33 months, the balance of this bond is quite positive and flattering. In other words, here’s how to earn 50% in 3 years and not fear inflation at 3% either.

The 3.85% BTP September 2049

In the first half of February 2019, the MEF (Ministry of Economy and Finance) issued the BTP Tf 3.85%, ISIN code IT0005363111. A fixed-rate bond (TF) with a duration of thirty years whose maturity is set on 1 September 2049. The enjoyment dates are therefore the 1 of each September and March, for the remaining 28 years (the coupons of 2021 have already ).

Upon issue, the Treasury raised € 13.342 billion, approximately 4.08 times the capital raised in the latest series of the BTP Futura.

These first 2 data would already be enough to draw some initial conclusions. Against a duration equal to 2.5 times longer than the BTP Futura 2033 (30 years against 12), the subscribed capital was significantly higher. Yet the 30-year BTP does not offer any loyalty bonus. Indeed, under certain aspects (such as duration and duration) it exposes to greater risks than the other shorter bond.

Coupons and accruals, yields and market prices

Let’s analyze the yields chapter of this government bond.

The annual coupon is 3.85% gross (1.925% semiannual), equal to 3.368% net (1.684% semiannual).

The last detachment took place on 1 September, therefore the current rate is equal to approximately 0.882% gross and 0.772% net.

We come to the market price and therefore to the current yield of the BTP. At the time of writing, the stock is trading at 147.65 cents. This means that the gross effective yield to maturity is approximately 1.7% (and 1.32% net).

They would be roughly the same yields as the 2033 Futura BTP if the double loyalty premium approaches its maximum. For all the technical details of the 12-year bond, please refer to the following link.

Here’s how to earn 50% in 3 years and not even fear inflation at 3%

In the face of such great “grace” of coupons and market prices, it is easy to understand why those who bought it in issue are so happy. This could be our neighbor, a work colleague, a family friend or a simple acquaintance.

In just under 3 years it has already collected a rich coupon flow (just over 10.5% gross). Furthermore, in its short existence there was a year (2020) in which inflation was even negative. The coupon also proves to be a good hedge against current inflation, which rose to 3% in October on an annual basis. Finally, the icing on the cake: the current price of 147.65 would allow you to bring home a very rich capital gain in less than 3 years!

The simple lesson that can be learned from this circumstance is that choosing the right product, at the right time, makes an investment “right”. That is, profitable and profitable in the long run.

