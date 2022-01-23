Here’s how to earn up to 11% a year even with small amounts in your checking account

We have already seen 6 forms of zero or very low risk investment in which to invest your savings. From the current account to the deposit account, from coupons to BTPs, from the pension fund to the mutual investment fund, some elements are repeated. That is, they offer a good degree of risk protection while the earnings often leave something to be desired. Obviously, the necessary distinctions must be made: for example, a current account cannot be compared with an equity investment fund.

So let’s see with which tools to try to increase the potential return. The following tools are also suitable for the small saver. However, it is necessary to understand the degree of risk to which the capital is exposed and the operating mechanism of the individual products. So, here’s how to earn up to 11% per year even with small amounts in your checking account.

ETFs

These are funds that largely perform the same functions as mutual investment funds. The difference is that in this case there is no active management of the fund. Therefore, the saver should have adequate preparation for the markets and know the instrument before buying it. An advantage, however, is given by the low costs (TER) of the product compared to the case of active funds.

ETFs are good, for example, for those who want to expose themselves to particular indices or markets. In general, the parameters to be analyzed before choosing an ETF are: the fund’s history, currency and costs. And then again the managed mass (i.e. the size of the collected assets), the type of replication (physical or synthetic), the strategy implemented (long or short).

For those looking for maximum geographical diversification and aiming for the long term, a good reference goes to the MSCI World, as we have already seen.

The certificates

Among the investment products that have been very successful in recent years we find certificates.

They have at least 2 advantages.

First, they inform the investor upstream about the possible final results, which vary according to the evolution of the underlying.

Second, if the negative scenario does not materialize, the final returns are generally attractive. However, they presuppose a certain risk appetite and a full knowledge of the product and all its possible dynamics.

There are authoritative issuers on the market whose offer can satisfy the most varied needs of the saver.

Finally, for those who love to invest in the markets themselves and want to minimize long-term risks, the PAC is the perfect solution. It allows you to enter the stock markets with small shares of capital and to optimize the purchase price. The entrances are spread over time, so the tool is perfect for those who do not have large capital to invest.

Indeed, in this regard the finance manuals praise him for his ability to involve even small savers in the stock market rises. In the long and very long term, the PAC never betrays expectations and offers really attractive returns. As we saw in detail in a previous analysis, there are another 13 months to accumulate positions on the world stock markets to achieve returns of up to 11% per year.