here’s how to find out if someone reads your messages – Libero Quotidiano

Whatsapp it has become a tool of daily use, almost essential for the reality we are experiencing. For this reason, more and more users are concerned about protecting their privacy and security, fearing they might be spied on. For many, this is just plain paranoia, but in some cases it could really happen that someone else has access to your chats.

To remove any doubts, simply follow some instructions, in some ways trivial but not everyone knows. First, the first rule is to try to avoid using public Wi-Fi networks as much as possible, while if you are at home it is always good to change the default password of your router for greater security. The most important step regarding WhatsApp, however, is performed directly through the instant messaging app.

Just use WhatsApp Web, the platform with which to view the system on your computer. If someone has access to your chats it is probably because access has been generated on a public PC or on one shared with work colleagues. Then that’s enough disconnect all devices. Like? Simply by opening the drop-down menu located at the top right and selecting the list of connected devices, in order to understand where the chat is accessed from.

