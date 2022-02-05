Here’s how to get 220 euros off PS5 and Xbox Series X

Do you want to effortlessly earn up to 220 euros to spend to buy yourself a new PS5 or an Xbox Series X? We have the right offer for you.

Finding a PS5 or Xbox Series X still isn’t very easy. Scalpers seem to have calmed down a bit, with an interest ranging not only between consoles but also antigenic and molecular tests for the Covid. But this did not lead to a substantial improvement in the supply situation.

Nonetheless, in large chain stores such as Mediaworld and GameStop some consoles start popping up with a little more stability. And we are talking about one of these chains today with an offer that could make you very happy.

220 euro cash to spend on PS5 but not only, the details of the promotion

We all know that GameStop tends to create offers and bundles (legal but not too welcome) which then prove to be a bit uncomfortable. But this time, in the new flyer in February, there is a noteworthy promotion.

This is not a completely new promotion but more than anything else a very welcome renewal of an experiment already attempted by the electronics and video game chain: the overestimation of the old PS4. If you have a PS4 and you want to get rid of it, you can receive cash on your nail and no strings attached, the British would say up to 220 euros to spend as you wish, even not necessarily in GameStop and not necessarily for a PlayStation product. You want to put aside a nest egg for the PS5, fine. You want to betray Sony and move on to the big X, fine too. You want to drop everything and get the Nintendo Switch, ok that too. You want to buy yourself a treadmill, gone.

The only indications that come from the flyer are in fact about the evaluation of the console based on the model and the real constraint is that you will have to bring back the original console and accessories with the box. Specifically you will have 220 euros if you bring back a PS4 Pro, 190 euros for the Slim and 150 for the Fat. The operation is valid for the entire period of validity of the flyer so you have time until it starts March to be able to decide what to do with your console.