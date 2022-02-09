here’s how to get an answer quickly

INPS suggests to its users a faster and more efficient means of communication. What are the benefits?

L’Inpslike all public administrations, has a section dedicated to relations with the public. Specifically, before the pandemic, relationships with users took place mainly in presence, for two years now online relationships have been privileged.

Indeed, for some types of services, including access to bonus and incentives, the only way to get them is through platform Inps in the dedicated area of ​​MyInps. To access it you need to own one of the digital keys Spid, Cie or Cns. But there are communications that require an official status as documents, and therefore cannot be given in person or through ordinary e-mail.

Inps, communicating via Pec: the advantages

L’Inpswith a dedicated press release, suggests users to use the Pec as a means of communication with the institution. In fact, the Pec has the same certification as the registered mail with acknowledgment of receipt, and the same official status. According to the INPS there are numerous benefits in communication via Pec:

Read also: INPS, new service: the guide for pensions arrives

reduction waiting times in receiving communications;

waiting times in receiving communications; time reduction of processing practices;

practices; elimination of errors sending of paper communications or non-deliveries;

sending of paper communications or non-deliveries; greatest Attention user needs;

user needs; reduction of costs ;

; benefits environmental.

Read also: Ffp2 masks, the news: who can stop wearing it

In order to be able to make and receive communications with the institution through Pec, you must enter the personal page of MyInpsenter the section “Consent management”, and from there to give their consent to the communication through Pec. In this way, the organization is informed that it prefers to abolish paper reports by virtue of electronic means. At this point it is advisable to consult frequently the Pec and remember to renew the certified e-mail service every year.