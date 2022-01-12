here’s how to get it (from 13 January)

Ecobonus 2022 for motorcycles and scooters, from 13th January reservations will start. Last year’s budget law had introduced for the incentive a total allocation of 150 million euros, equal to 20 million for each year from 2021 to 2023 and 30 million for each of the years from 2024 to 2026. As announced by the Mise, the contribution is aimed at those who purchase an electric or hybrid vehicle factory new in categories L1e, L2e, L3e, L4e, L5e, L6e, L7e. The bonus will be calculated on the percentage of the purchase price: 30% for purchases without scrapping and 40% for purchases with scrapping.

Ecobonus, how to get the discount

To activate the discount are the resellers, who after registering on the Mise platform (ecobonus.mise.gov.it) can book grants according to resource availability and receive a booking registration receipt. The buyer, therefore, does not have to do anything. Within 180 days of booking, dealers must confirm the operation, communicating the license plate number of the new vehicle delivered and attaching the documentation. The contribution is paid by the seller to the buyer by offsetting the purchase price. The vehicle manufacturers or importers reimburse the seller the amount of the contribution and then recover the amount of the contribution in the form of a tax credit.