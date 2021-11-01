By now in November we will have to resign ourselves to the fact of leaving aside, at least for a while, cotton and linen. In fact, the cold returns and with it also the extensive use of warm wool sweaters that will keep us sheltered from the lashes of frost. However, although this is an exceptional fabric against low temperatures, unfortunately, it also has the ability to retain odors very well.

It will have happened to many, perhaps after a stressful day at work, to go home and immediately perceive an unpleasant smell under their arm. As a result, it will be equally likely that in an attempt to eliminate those odors we may have badly washed the wool by felting it.

If we found ourselves in one of these circumstances, here’s how to easily get rid of the smell of sweat from wool and a surprising trick for when it felts.

Is it the wool that stinks?

Contrary to popular belief, it is not the wool itself that gives off bad smells, like cotton or some synthetic fabrics. The dense fibers of the wool retain them rather than give off bad odors. Therefore, if the situation is not drastic, the first thing to do is to hang sweaters and woolen clothes in the open air for an hour.

To complete the operation we will apply a bicarbonate paste and a little water on the smelly areas to leave on for 30 minutes and then soak in water and salt. At the end, rinse with plenty of cold water. If this does not work, there are specific products, easily available on the market, aimed at effectively capturing the smell of sweat.

Here’s how to get the smell of sweat out of wool easily and a surprising trick for when it felts

These products can also be used for washing in the washing machine, but be careful to choose the right program. Among the most common domestic mistakes there is undoubtedly the wrong washing of the wool that inevitably felts.

When this happens, the wool fibers intertwine and stiffen to the point of losing elasticity and not allowing them to be worn.

However, in less severe cases we can think of felted wool as badly treated hair that needs tone and softness. For this reason, the remedy of using hair conditioner on felted wool would be depopulated.

For every liter of water we will use 40g of hair conditioner with which we will carefully massage the wool making it penetrate into the fibers, and then leave to soak. After 60 minutes, we rinse and with the help of a towel we gently squeeze and pull helping to stretch the fibers.

For a better effect, a conditioner suitable for straight hair could be even more effective.

Deepening

Here are the easy tricks to quickly have dry and fragrant clothes even in winter