here’s how to get them and who can get them

There catering it is a sector in difficulty at the moment, which can find the necessary support by joining the non-repayable contributions. For this reason, some of these broader measures, at the beginning of 2022, are specifically aimed at companies belonging to this category. However, not even this year are missing non-repayable contributions to support female entrepreneurs. So let’s see how to receive contributions to those who can request them.

Non-repayable grants for catering businesses

Amounts to 100 million euros the sum allocated by the Ministry of Economic Development to businesses and VAT numbers used in the catering sector.

The contributions are intended for canteens, catering services and companies dealing with collective catering that possess specific requirements. In particular, among the requirements we find one 15% decrease in turnover compared to the previous year. Secondly, the companies or VAT numbers concerned must operate under contract for public or private clients on an ongoing basis; in short, not occasional, however provide catering to offices, schools, hospitals and so on.

The companies that apply, if this is accepted, will receive a sum that will be the same for all; this which in any case will not exceed i 10,000 euros.

Applications must be sent following the instructions that will be published on the Revenue Agency website.

Non-repayable grants for female entrepreneurs

Not only collective catering companies, but also female entrepreneurs will be able to enjoy new non-repayable contributions in this 2022.

With the new Budget Law and publication in the Official Gazette, the Ministry of Economic Development has clarified which expenses can receive funding and how to obtain them.

Who can request it

The fund for female entrepreneurship is intended for all companies, cooperatives or associations that have at least the 60% participation of women; it applies both to companies that already exist or are in the creation phase. The directors of the company involved in the funds must not have been subjected to criminal convictions for any crime recognized as a reason for exclusion from contracts.

The one-man businesses that have a woman as owner not convicted of the aforementioned offenses; moreover the freelancers with VAT number and the women who intend to open a business or a VAT number within the following 60 days from the acceptance of the application.

The registered office of the company must be in Italy only if it was founded less than a year ago.

Which activities can apply for contributions and how much they amount

Companies that, in addition to meeting the above requirements, operate within the scope can apply for these funds artisanal, industrial, commercial, services, tourism; or even in that of processing of agricultural products.

The loans will cover investments that can be made within two years; the maximum amount may be 400,000 euros for existing companies and 250,000 euros for newly established ones.

To obtain funding, it will be necessary to submit an online application following the procedure on the Invitalia platform.