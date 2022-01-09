Here’s how to heat your home without radiators

Let’s see better together how we can heat our home without turning on our radiators, given the increases that await us.

Right now, of course, the cold we feel is absolutely normal, because it is winter and the temperatures have dropped.

But given that we expect good figures in the bill, given the huge increases in raw materials, let’s try to understand together how we can heat our home without turning on the radiators.

READ ALSO -> Feeling swollen belly? It could be the symptom of ovarian cancer, here’s the study

Let’s see together what alternative methods we can use to heat our home, let’s start with the stoves.

Heating: how to do it without radiators

Among the most convenient, obviously there is the one with pellets, which are a very ecological waste material and with a good combustion.

We can use it even if there are small or elderly children at home because it has no particular contraindications.

Many people in the house decide to install air conditioners to get warm in winter and cold in summer, but is it really a good solution?

First of all these products need a good periodic maintenance, to always have a good functioning.

Obviously the air conditioners only heat the room where they are installed, and we must be careful that if it is too humid outside, the motors will work with more difficulty and the energy consumption will be higher.

READ ALSO -> Mirrors: how to remove condensation naturally and quickly

Let’s say it can be a good method in small rooms, about 40/50 square meters and no more.

We can also choose the heating panels, which are practically objects that we can hang and in addition to the eye that is satisfied, they also heat the environment.

These products only heat the solid objects in the room, and our body is directly affected by the radiation and for this reason we immediately feel warmer.

The heating panels obviously do not emit harmful radiation, and above all they consume very little energy.

But what if the heat comes from our floor? This idea has two advantages, the first is that the heat will be distributed equally throughout the room because the pipes pass under the floor.

Second reason, you don’t need such hot water to receive heat, we are around 40 degrees compared to 70 for radiators.

But the first thing we can do, certainly is to have excellent thermal insulation, by doing this, the hot air in the house does not disperse, and this will help us a lot to save on our bills.

And we also remind you that at this moment, thanks to the Relaunch Decree, the possibility of having tax concessions for energy efficiency interventions, or the Superbonus 110%, is still active.

So in addition to normal radiators we can see if one of these solutions can help us to limit the cost.