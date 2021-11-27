Having toned and slender legs is the recurring dream of many women. In particular, the thighs are the most critical part for some. This can be due to genetics, dysfunction or inadequate nutrition. Whatever the cause, we can try to satisfy the desire to slim down heavy, swollen legs. To do this, the solution could also be targeted training and a specific diet, as well as a correct lifestyle.

In this column we will not talk about thin legs, as we are used to seeing in magazines or advertisements. The beauty of a woman, in fact, is not measured in centimeters or weight, but we just want to give useful advice on how to have toned legs. The legs can, in fact, reveal the general state of our organism, so a healthy diet and an adequate lifestyle are the basis of health. The specific diet must always be agreed with the doctor or with a professional in the sector.

Here’s how to help slim swollen and heavy legs with nutrition exercises and lifestyle

The volume of the legs can depend, in some cases, not only on genetics, but also on the amount of fat that accumulates. To improve the appearance of the legs it is necessary to follow a low-calorie diet which, together with sports and targeted massages, could give results even in a short time, depending on the specific situations. For sedentary women, the accumulation of fat on the thighs could be caused by the stagnation of fat and fluids in this part of the body. Here’s how to help slim swollen and heavy legs with nutrition exercises and lifestyle.

Here are some tips

drink at least 1 and a half liters of water a day, because the thighs retain part of the assimilated fat and therefore need to be drained. To this end, slimming and draining herbal teas can also be integrated, such as those based on fennel, dandelion or green tea, without adding sugars;

eat 5 servings of fruit and vegetables every day. Cabbage, leeks, carrots, apples, squash and Jerusalem artichokes are just some examples of foods that can be taken to eliminate waste and toxins;

prefer lean, fat-free meats. Ample space for blue fish and white meats;

choose a sport that stretches the muscles and, in general, the silhouette. “Cardio” activity is not always good, but it is better to combine it with stretching to rest and oxygenate the muscles;

if the legs are particularly swollen, running is not recommended because it risks excessively stressing the muscles, creating an undesirable effect;

to properly stretch the muscles of the legs, but also of the whole body, among the best activities to do there are, for example, yoga and pilates.

Deepening

In order not to give up the sweet, you can substitute oat milk for cow’s milk.