here’s how to live up to 10 more years

All diets, if effective and proven, are good for your health, but there are some, such as this diet, which also affect longevity. Let’s see how.

Living in a way healthy it should always be our priority. And to achieve this goal, it is certainly useful to combine good physical activity with a healthy diet.

As for physical activity, everyone chooses the sport they prefer depending on what they prefer. As for the dieton the other hand, the most correct one is better that it is indicated and suggested by a nutritionist according to the physique and needs of the individual.

But it may be useful to know that among the many diets in circulation there is one that can affect the longevity and to make us live longer, even up to 10 years. Let’s find out what diet it is.

The diet that can affect longevity

Although immortality is not within the reach of the human being, each of us tries as he can to live as long as possible. And one of the best ways to do this is to eat right and stay fit. Specifically, if we want to know exactly what to eat to live longer, a recent study was able to provide an answer.

The University of Bergen, Norway, has in fact analyzed how some foods are able to influence the longevity of an individual. Based on methods and studies carried out by some of their predecessors, the Norwegian scholars have come to the conclusion that the diet capable of making people live longer (up to 10 years more) is rich in legumes and whole grains, which are not usually found in the first places among the foods recommended by diets.

In addition to these, fish, fruit and vegetables are also healthy. Other foods, on the other hand, can be considered as “neutral”, in the sense that they do not seem to have significant effects on a better life expectancy. These include eggs, white meats and vegetable oils. After analyzing the foods that in some way can contribute to extending the life of an individual, the scholars have wondered about years that the subject who decides to follow this diet could earn.

It all depends on the age at which you start introducing these foods. For example, if these foods are introduced into the diet from the age of 20 then you can earn 10 to 13 more years. If they are introduced later, for example at 60, they can live up to 8 years more, etc. Therefore, the sooner we adopt this diet and the sooner we will be able to enjoy its benefits. But this does not mean that if we intervene late we will not be able to enjoy any beneficial effect.

Even those in their eighties who decide to change their diet by adopting the following one can live up to 3 years longer. However, it must be borne in mind that to obtain the desired effect it is necessary to remain constant over time and follow this diet for at least 10 consecutive years. At the beginning it might be difficult but I would say that the game is worth the candle right?