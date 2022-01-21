here’s how to lose 5 kg in one week

Let’s see together what we can do to try to lose up to 5 kilograms, which maybe we have built up with the holidays.

For those who have been able to spend the holidays in the company of relatives, maybe have put on a few pounds, or have caused the virus, had to stay home alone, to console themselves rightly may have eaten something more.

But now that the new year has begun, how can we get back on track and get back in shape? Find out with us.

The advice can be many, and we could lose both more weight and something less, it always depends on our body how it responds and how hard we work.

Diet: how to lose 5 pounds

Let us always remember that to lose weight, we must follow a correct diet, do some healthy movement and drink a lot of water.

In this case, we do not offer you a scheme that you must follow, but some simple advice that will surely help you.

Let’s start with the first, surely we have to move, regardless of whether it is a brisk walk, and if there are any climbs even better, whether they start practicing our sport.

We don’t have to do a lot, our body really only takes 40 minutes a day, but done consistently.

For example at home, do not take the elevator but go up the stairs, surely it is a smart little tip that will help you!

Second tip, never, ever skip meals, this does not help us in our aim, on the contrary it can slow down our metabolism.

We always try to have a hearty breakfast, a snack a normal lunch, another snack in the afternoon and a modest dinner, this helps us in reaching our goal.

Third advice, we remove all that is superfluous, that is ready meals, foods such as chips or other snacks, carbonated drinks, but we increase the fruit and vegetables, and above all we use a lot of spices, they make everything tastier, even a chicken breast in a pan.

Fourth tip, we drink at least 2 liters of water a day, it will help us eliminate the toxins that are in our body and deflate us.

Fifth adviceWhen we have the two main meals, we first drink a full glass of water and eat the vegetables, it helps us feel full.

Sixth advice, we avoid eating fatty cheeses but choose soft ones, such as stracchino or first salt.

Seventh advice, if we go out for lunch or dinner we take simple dishes and if they have grilled meat we take that.

Eighth advice, as we told you at the beginning, do as much physical activity as you can, even take the dog out, keep a fast pace, your four-legged friend will thank you too.

Ninth advice, when you have finished eating brush your teeth, this will prevent you from eating other things when finished.

Tenth and final advice, if you can take at least two detox herbal teas a day, they will help you a lot, you can take both those found in large retailers, even if it would be better to go to a herbalist’s shop.

We are sure that by following our advice the results on the scale and on your body will be seen in a short time!