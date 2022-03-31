here’s how to lose weight every week without suffering

There is a diet that allows you to lose almost half a kilo per week. Let’s find out what it is.

Summer holidays are getting closer and closer. For this reason, we should get fit by practicing both sport and a diet.

If you manage to be very consistent, however, this combination could cause you to lose half a kilo to 900 grams per week.

You will have to try to follow our advice. It is very important, in fact, that you are constant and determined to try to get to the goal you have set for yourself. If you are, in fact, in this way you will be able to achieve goals in a short time.

Also, it is very important to keep fit by going to run. If you play this sport for at least 15 minutes and going to one speed of about 10 km / hyou will succeed to consume about 500 calories.

But if in reality for various reasons which can be both health and endurance, we cannot go running, then we could prefer a walk. If you have chosen this option then, you should walk by about an hour a dayto have good results.

Diet: how to lose 500 grams per week

Another thing you will need to be careful of is look for an activity that does not make you bored: boredom, in these cases, is the worst enemy. For example, try to go for a walk, for example, with a friend or with your partner (or partner), so as not to give up the daily walk.

Unlike many sports, then, going for a walk is something you could do seven days a week.

Trying to lose about a pound a week is very difficult, which is why you should try to use every possible means. Such as, you should try to walk whenever possibleor move with the bikewhen you should arrive somewhere further away.

But even if you don’t like running, you may prefer the bicycle: in fact, about an hour on two wheels and you should lose about 500 calories.

This is great exercise if you want to reshape your body, as this will tighten your glutes.

Life today is more hectic, so we should take a moment just for ourselves to do these exercises.

Before starting the diet, it is very important that you have yourself followed by a specialist.