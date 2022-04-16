here’s how to lose weight with the methods of cold countries

Health

Each place has its own culinary tradition: this is the diet that comes from cold countries. Let’s find out what their menu is like.

Spring has come and summer is getting closer and closer. Many of us have already booked holidays in beautiful seaside resorts, fantasizing about well-deserved relaxation along the beach, lying comfortably in the sun. Yet, in this wonderful and idyllic perspective, we must also take into account our ideal weight.

Diet: here is that of the cold countries (Vivi Travels)

Well yes, after a long winter spent consuming hearty dishes in order to face the frost, we must run for cover by downsizing the diet. In fact, the time has come to go on a diet, in order to lose those extra pounds accumulated in the past months. Among the different typical menu in circulation, there is a type of diet that is particularly widespread in the Nordic regions. Let’s find out together.

Nordic diet: everything you need to know

During the past congress of the European Society of Cardiologyheld in Barcelona, ​​some doctors had talked about the benefits of Nordic diet when our goal is summed up in weight loss. Apparently, such a diet would allow for lose even 4.6kg in a week. Basically, Nordic foods are much more functional than ours, as they are much less low in fats and special processes.

Beets (Pixabay)

By Nordic foods we mean the consumption of fifteen food groups, especially berries, cabbage, legumes, nuts, fish, whole grains, potatoes and shellfish, but also rapeseed oil and rye bread. Basically, let’s talk about low-fat foodsrich in vitamins, fibers and mineral salts, capable of stimulating the metabolism with the consequent weight loss.

If we wanted to Italianize this type of dietwe could organize ourselves in this way: eat low-fat yogurt with berries, oat flakes and hazelnuts for breakfast, while choosing foods such as vegetables (black cabbage, beets, mushrooms, etc.) e blue fish (mackerel, cod, salmon and herring) – rich in protein, omega 3 and zinc. Also remember to limit the consumption of refined flours, leaning towards wholemeal products or cereals. Seeing is believing!

