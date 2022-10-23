Entertainment

Here’s how to make Taylor Swift’s chai cookie recipe

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup butter, at room temperature
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 2 tbsp. vanilla extract, or a few pure vanilla seeds
  • 1 package of crushed chai tea leaves
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 tsp. baking soda
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
Here's how to make Taylor Swift's chai cookie recipe

Steps

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°C and prepare a parchment-lined baking sheet.
  2. Use a stand mixer to blend the butter in a large bowl. Then, beat in the vegetable oil, granulated sugar, powdered sugar, egg and vanilla on medium speed.
  3. Use a full packet of chai tea and mix everything together.
  4. On low speed and with a wooden spoon, add the flour, baking soda, and salt.
  5. Once the dough is well mixed, refrigerate the mixture for about 1 hour in the fridge, or 15 minutes in the freezer.
  6. Form cookie balls with the dough, then place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet, 1 inch apart.
  7. Sprinkle a few seeds of granulated sugar over the cookies to form a gritty crust.
  8. Bake for about 8 to 10 minutes, depending on the size. Leave to cool for a few minutes before adding the frosting.

Related: 10 Tips for Making the Best Cookies

How to make eggnog frosting

To make the delicious eggnog cream, take a large bowl and combine 1 cup powdered sugar, 1/4 tsp. nutmeg, 1/4 tsp. cinnamon, and 3 tsp. tablespoon milk (or eggnog)

Using a spoon, spread a generous amount of frosting on top of each cookie.

Treat yourself!

See the video steps right here.

→ Register for Zest newsletters to receive recipes, videos and expert advice.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

Related Articles

Exclusive clip of ‘Look how they run’, the criminal comedy with Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell

5 mins ago

“Am I stoned? »

8 mins ago

Anne Hathaway shines with her 7 best looks in boots with dresses of 2022

16 mins ago

Rappers Drake and 21 Savage will release a joint album this Friday

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button