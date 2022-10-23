Here’s how to make Taylor Swift’s chai cookie recipe

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, at room temperature

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 egg

2 tbsp. vanilla extract, or a few pure vanilla seeds

1 package of crushed chai tea leaves

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp. salt

Steps

Preheat the oven to 350°C and prepare a parchment-lined baking sheet. Use a stand mixer to blend the butter in a large bowl. Then, beat in the vegetable oil, granulated sugar, powdered sugar, egg and vanilla on medium speed. Use a full packet of chai tea and mix everything together. On low speed and with a wooden spoon, add the flour, baking soda, and salt. Once the dough is well mixed, refrigerate the mixture for about 1 hour in the fridge, or 15 minutes in the freezer. Form cookie balls with the dough, then place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet, 1 inch apart. Sprinkle a few seeds of granulated sugar over the cookies to form a gritty crust. Bake for about 8 to 10 minutes, depending on the size. Leave to cool for a few minutes before adding the frosting.

How to make eggnog frosting

To make the delicious eggnog cream, take a large bowl and combine 1 cup powdered sugar, 1/4 tsp. nutmeg, 1/4 tsp. cinnamon, and 3 tsp. tablespoon milk (or eggnog)

Using a spoon, spread a generous amount of frosting on top of each cookie.

Treat yourself!

See the video steps right here.

