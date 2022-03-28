here’s how to prepare our skin for the summer sun

Tanning, here’s how to prepare our skin: the season is approaching and it’s already time to think about the sea and the sun.

We have now officially entered the spring and, with the constantly increasing temperaturesbegins the period of outings and outings in the open, perhaps already directly on the beach.

A few more months then and we will be back in summer, even if someone is already thinking about tanning; there how to prepare the skin for sun exposure, to get a tan, yes, but without risk and forget about our health.

Tanning: here’s how to prepare our skin

The sun is certainly good for our body, even if prolonged exposure (especially in summer) can lead to various health headaches; as in any case, it is always good not to overdo it and, above all, to use the right precautions to expose yourself to the sun.

To better hydrate the skin it is recommended drink lots of water, at least 2 liters per day, a quantity that is useful in a global way to our body; in this way, in addition to being healthier, you will also tan faster.

Moreover, foods that help the production of beta-carotene (such as melon, pumpkin, orange, apricot, tomatoes and watermelon) promote tanning of the skin, as well as being very tasty to be consumed perhaps right on the beach.

Essential then gradually expose yourself to the sun: for the first few times of the season with a limited time, even just for fifteen minutes, only to increase slowly as the days go by without ever exaggerating too much.

The various Protective sun creams are absolutely not to be forgotten; in addition to protecting from possible burns, they also allow to avoid other damages. An after-sun cream, to be used after exposure, can then contribute to the hydration and freshness of the skin.

Tanning yes, but without taking unnecessary risks e safeguarding the health of our skin; do not forget to ask your doctor or dermatologist for advice, who will first of all know how to check the conditions of your body, then giving you specific guides on how to move under the sun.