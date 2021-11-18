here’s how to prevent – Time





Giada Oricchio November 18, 2021

“Mens sana in corpore sano” the Latins used to say and they were not wrong: a correct diet helps prevent cancer and limit its growth even in the case of family predisposition. This is what emerges from a study conducted by the scientists of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Mit) and taken from the newspaper “The Republic“.

According to the American researchers, there are some risk factors (genetics and environment) that cannot be controlled, but as much as 70% of the risk depends on the lifestyle. We read in the newspaper: “Avoiding cigarettes, limiting alcohol, achieving a healthy weight, and exercising regularly are great support in health prevention“.

Habits to which we must add the advantage of Mediterranean diet “Rich in fruits, vegetables and healthy fats such as olive oil can reduce the risk of a variety of common cancers, including breast cancer. Conversely, a diet that includes a daily portion of processed meat increases the risk of colorectal cancer ”.

In short, eating well, varied and in a healthy way has a positive effect on physical and mental energy, good mood and the immune system of cancer patients.

The MIT team has also identified the most suitable foods to reduce the risks: lots of fruit for stomach and lung cancer, plus doses of vegetables such as carrots, Brussels sprouts and pumpkin, in case you want to prevent lung cancer. , mouth, pharynx and larynx. Vegetables such as broccoli, spinach and beans to boost immunity to stomach and esophageal cancer. For the prostate, it is preferable to consume foods rich in lycopene (tomatoes and watermelon), for esophageal cancer, oranges, berries, peas, peppers and foods high in vitamin C.

So on the tables, even during the Christmas holidays, it is good to abound in fruit and vegetables rich in antioxidants, dried fruit, legumes, whole grains and healthy fats such as those of avocado or salmon. Ban on junk foods: fried foods, refined sugars and carbohydrates.