“Here’s how to proceed. Mask? Until March”

Naples: the conditions of Osimhen

“Will he be able to play in Bologna tomorrow? Calm. From a technical point of view he is cured. His bones also exploited the kinetic strength of muscles and chewing to strengthen. Had he been an employee, he would have been back behind his desk for some time. We are talking about an athlete who has to reacquire movements and match rhythms that have been missing for almost two months. In some ways Victor works with his face. From the psychological point of view, having known him, I don’t think he can be afraid of physical confrontation“.

On the mask

“He will absolutely have to play with the mask. And I make a comparison to understand each other. He is like a young tree that is becoming more stable as it grows. But it cannot have the same strength as a tree that has already grown. His fractures have all healed medically, but it is clear that he is a little weaker than an athlete who has never had fractures. For this it will be essential that you bring the mask until the end of March, at least. Indeed, in a couple of weeks, after having tested it on the pitch, and on the player’s instructions, we will make a new one that is even lighter ”.