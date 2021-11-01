In winter, postponing the alarm for a few minutes becomes the habit of many to stay pleasantly under the covers. Having to leave the warmth of the bed to move to the bathroom causes a shock at the very thought of it. How can you avoid feeling thrown into a polar circle atmosphere in a matter of seconds? Here’s how to quickly heat up the bathroom even without an electric heater or fan heater.

It is worth taking advantage of the incentives for families to improve home heating

Winter is coming and, as usual, the issue of heating can become a big problem for systems and savings. Those who do not have radiators at home can choose two extremely valid and economical alternatives that we talked about previously. Those who, on the other hand, are thinking of energy improvements at home, can take advantage of a heating bonus for families until the end of the year.

One of the rooms in the house where the unpleasant sensation of cold is experienced most frequently is certainly the bathroom. The radiators also present in this corner of the house are sometimes not sufficient to guarantee the ideal temperature. This is why many people think of integrations that make the environment comfortable and less traumatizing.

Here’s how to quickly heat the bathroom even without an electric heater or fan heater

Choosing the right heating source for your bathroom shouldn’t be left to chance. Especially if we think that about half of the year the heat from this source is exploited almost every day. The reasons that lead to a choice must first of all start from some parameters such as the thermal insulation of the environment and the size of the bathroom itself. On the market there are often and at low cost small and practical fan heaters to heat the environment quickly and for the time necessary.

These solutions, although very cheap at the time of purchase, may not prove to be as convenient from the point of view of consumption. Fan heaters are particularly suitable for small rooms and for non-prolonged use, so they may be less suitable for a large bathroom. Generally these small appliances consume between 1,800W and 2,200W. If turned on at maximum power, considering an indicative cost in the bill of € 0.22 / Kwh, they could consume € 0.44 / hour.

An alternative could reside in the electric radiator. To heat a bathroom of about 16 square meters, an 800W radiator could be used. With a rate similar to the previous one, the radiator could consume about € 0.20 / hour. These instruments are often equipped with a chronothermostat that allows you to adjust the switching on and off according to the desired time slot.

If the electric radiator is too bulky, then a perfect space-saving and design-friendly solution is the infrared radiant panel. For a room of about 15sqm, a 400W panel could be fine. In this case, the savings would be greater as well as the immediate perception of heat. In fact, the rays of the panel do not heat the air but directly the bodies on which they rest.

