here’s how to read the rubric of others

WhatsApp, here is the “trick” to read the address book of others through the famous messaging app: it is not difficult.

In a short time, Whatsapp has managed to establish itself as the best known and most used messaging app, so much so that it definitively changes the way people interact.

For several years it has been part of our daily life and, by now, we can no longer do without using it: but do you know how, through the app, to read the rubric of others? Here is the “trick”.

WhatsApp, how to read the address book of others

Many probably do not think about it, but the phone book not only contains the various numbers that you want to save, but it can also give indications on the emotional value that certain “contacts” have for us.

Have you ever had the curiosity to find out how your friends, family, or the person you like saved you in their address book? To find out, all you need is that convince the person in question to send you your contact via WhatsApp.

Various computer skills are not necessary, much less use diabolical subterfuges; all you have to do is precisely ask that your contact be sent to you, perhaps using some excuse.

Indeed, it might be very strange for someone to ask for his number; however, the problem can be easily contained saying how you should check if the number that appears is right.

Once they have sent you your contact, however, the number will not appear, but rather how you have saved it in the address book; whether it is simply your name or some nickname (affectionate or not), this will probably give you various indications of what the other person thinks of you.