here’s how to really save on your bill

Dryer and savings, here’s how to really cut the costs of the electricity bill with some simple precautions.

The crisis triggered by the pandemic has certainly not benefited consumption, with the increase in bills; optimizing the use of electricity as much as possible is therefore now more fundamental than ever.

But how to save money without necessarily giving up a useful appliance such as a dryer? Here are gods practical advice to contain the costs of the electricity bill.

Dryer and savings, tips for limiting the cost of electricity bills

First of all, should you buy it, don’t just check the energy label but rely on previous tests or reviews. It is definitely better too direct the choice towards models that have exactly the same load as the washing machine.

Also, it is good start spinning at maximum with the washed laundry, in such a way as to eliminate as much water as possible from the garments, as well as start it only with the basket full; but be careful not to overload itespecially if the dryer in question has a lower load than your washing machine.

The program must be chosen based on the items to be dried, avoiding long cycles where they are not really needed; anyway that ironing consumes less than the others. Also pay attention to when to start it, because if your contract provides for a two-hour electricity tariff, electricity will cost much less after 7pm and on weekends.

In any case, being one of the household appliances that consumes the most, it is good not to abuse it; it is recommended to start it only when strictly necessary, in the winter and rather cold periods. In summer, or even in autumn and spring depending on the location in which it is located, it is better to take advantage of the heat of the sun: it is more effective and, at least for the moment, totally free.