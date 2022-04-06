here’s how to recognize the disease

Let’s see together how we can recognize this particular disease that is turning among young children to act in a timely manner.

Do not everyone knows this disease which is very common, especially in children who attend kindergarten or daycare, and its name is inspired by the outbreak where it occurs.

It is a viral disease and it is quite annoying but does not have particular risks, and it spreads particularly in the period of transition from summer to autumn but not only.

Mouth hands feet: what is this disease and how to recognize it

But what are the causes that give life to this disease? It is a family virus Enterovirus, in most cases it is an infection due to Coxsackievirus which gives rise to mild symptoms which usually resolve within a week.

The virus is transmitted by air, therefore with coughing or sneezing, or after coming into contact with the liquid contained in the vesicles, or with the mucus of the infected person, adults can also catch this disease but in a very light form.

The incubation period of the disease, usually between 3 and 7 days, and from the studies that we have it is a disease that once it has not come back, but if we come into contact with another species of virus that tries it.

But what are the symptoms? Usually there is a fever that runs around 38 degrees, but we also find inappetence, sore throat and general malaise, after a couple of days we will see red spots with pustules on the oral cavity, on the sides of the mouth, but also in the palms of hands and feet.

Those in the mouth often break and annoy when you eat or drink, in a short time they change color and tend to gray, the rash generally does not itch, but if it were, obviously we try not to touch them to avoid expanding the area of ​​the blisters.

Very rarely it presents with other problems such as diarrhea or very high fever, obviously always contact your doctor for any problem you encounter in a timely manner and he will be able to indicate the correct way to act.

You do always pay attention that the little one is hydrated because they often do not drink much due to the pain caused by the blisters in the mouth, and then for any doubts, we repeat to contact the pediatrician and never do anything alone.