here’s how to recognize the fake ones

Starting from food, passing through clothes, up to the paid parking lot, there are so many occasions in which we find ourselves having to put our wallet and shell out some money to purchase the various goods and services of our interest. Precisely in all these cases we often find ourselves having to deal with the rest, which in most cases comes in the form of 1 or 2 euro coins.

The latter, in addition to being important for their economic value, turn out to be in some cases also precious objects, particularly coveted by collectors. In both cases, the question that arises is one: it is one fake or authentic currency? Given the various attempts by some criminals to put fake coins into circulation, in fact, the trap is unfortunately always around the corner. Precisely for this reason it is good to know how to recognize fake 2 euro coins and avoid nasty surprises. So let’s go into the details and see the tricks you don’t expect.

Fake 2 euro coins, recognizing them and avoiding nasty surprises is possible: what you need to know

We often forget about it, yet there are some examples of 2 euro coins or 1 euro that are worth a real treasure. At the same time, these coins prove to be useful in various circumstances, as they allow us to pay for various goods and services of our liking, such as coffee or paid parking.

Given their importance, it is not surprising that many want to be sure that they have at their disposal authentic coins, in order to avoid possible inconveniences. In this context, it should be remembered that Euro coins prove to be rather difficult to forge, as they feature particularly sophisticated security systems.

At the same time, there is no shortage of bad guys who put in circulation counterfeit coins. Fortunately, however, there are some tricks by which you can check our coins and check whether it is an original piece or a fake.

How to recognize fake 2 euro coins: here are some tricks for everyone

First of all, to understand if a two-euro coin is fake, we recommend compare it with other coins of the same denomination at our disposal, in order to check if there is anything at first glance that could arouse our attention.

At this point it is necessary to touch both sides of the coin and check if i designs and the cut are in relief. Otherwise, in fact, it is a fake. It is also recommended that you take one magnifying glass and check the edge of the coin. Let us remind you that the two-euro coins have a well-uniform raised edge milling. There is also a written which differs according to the country of origin and which can be in letters or symbols.

In the case of a counterfeit currency, it is very difficult for the latter to accurately replicate the writing in question. Same goes for the micro dots that form the map of the European Union, always visible with the magnifying glass. If absent, it means that the 2 euro coin we are examining is fake.

Finally, as Investireoggi reminds us, the 1 euro and 2 euro coins are bimetallic and the inside is magnetic. The external one, however, no. It is therefore advisable to use a magnet to verify the authenticity of the coin in question. If original, in fact, the magnet it only attaches to the inside.

Recognizing fake coins and avoiding nasty surprises is therefore possible. In case you have any doubts about some coins in possession, however, we recommend contact an expert in the sector. In this case, for example, it may be useful to go to a Bank of Italy office to have the coins in question examined and to have clarifications on the matter.