here’s how to request a refund for tickets – Corriere.it

The Ministry of Economic Development has released the 100 million euros for the reimbursement of Alitalia passengers for unused tickets and vouchers issued during the coronavirus emergency. what is read in the six pages of the decree signed last December 9th. But the restitution to travelers will start in all probability in January 2022 considering the bureaucratic times necessary for the passage of money (including the OK of the Court of Auditors) and the end of year holidays. At that point it will be up to the structure set up by the commissioner management to process all the requests and proceed with the payments.

Reservations As is known, Alitalia flew up to 14 October, but when it stopped booking it had still sold several tickets for the flights following the last day of operations. On 15 October the new flag airline Ita Airways took off which – due to the question of the economic discontinuity imposed by the EU Commission – could not inherit the prepaid of the old airline: in August – according to what was anticipated by the Courier service – there were over 250,000 bookings to be refunded. For this reason, the government has provided a 100 million euro passenger protection fund at the Ministry of Economic Development.



The numbers One of the documents filed in November in Parliament states that the estimated charges for Alitalia tickets already issued for flights after 15 October and canceled as a result of the announced start of Ita Airways operations amount to 22.5 million euros. . To this are added 64.2 million euros of vouchers e virtual wallet already made in favor of passengers and travel agencies. In the request of 9 November, the commissioners of Alitalia write that the tickets, vouchers and similar travel documents already subject to reimbursement in the course of 2021 amounted to almost 118.1 million euros.

Cancellations Once the possibility of booking flights was interrupted – in the last week of August – Alitalia began to communicate via e-mail the cancellation of travel after 14 October, also communicating the possibility of requesting a refund. But who is entitled to it? According to the decree of the Ministry of Economic Development, 1) holders of unused tickets because they are issued for flights after 14 October and 2) holders of vouchers already issued by Alitalia also in the previous period, to replace canceled flights (especially for the Covid and travel restrictions), but which they could not convert into tickets.

Flights canceled On the dedicated page, the commissioner management lists the measures offered to passengers in possession of Alitalia tickets (starting with the code 055), Travelpass tickets or packages and vouchers issued by the old company. Those who have not received the flight cancellation e-mail – and therefore not even the link to request a refund of the money – can access this page: it is also necessary to enter the entire thirteen-digit ticket number (which, remember, must start with 055) for this it will be recovered from the communication sent at the time of booking. Attention: the reservation code (of six letters) will not be valid.

Unused vouchers As regards unused vouchers, those issued in the event of flight cancellations or due to renunciation for Covid-19 expired before October 14 (this also includes those of 2020) and those with an expiration date from October 15 2021 will be refunded. commissioner management for suggests – in consideration of the period of time between the date of issue of the voucher and the expiry – to send in any case a request for reimbursement of the voucher in two ways: using the dedicated page for voucher refunds or by contacting the call center at 800650055 (from Italy) or at +390665649 (from abroad).

