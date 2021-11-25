Here’s how to save nearly 50% on your 12-month subscription for Black Friday

Even if the actual Black Friday will only take place tomorrow, many offers have already been available on Amazon, GameStop and more for several days. Specifically Sony Interactive Entertainment has published its offerings including the PlayStation Plus subscription for 12 months at a discounted price stands out.

You can find out about all of the PlayStation Black Friday deals in this article, but what we want to focus on is 12-month subscription to the PlayStation Plus service, discounted by 33%. This means paying 39.99 euros instead of 59.99 euros for the service.

You can then buy a code directly from Amazon and then use it at a later time. Or buy it directly on PlayStation Store by extending your already active subscription. And the latter case is ideal for saving even more, this is because you have the opportunity to purchase PlayStation Store credit at a discounted price.

Going to Eneba you can purchase a 40 euro credit gift card with an 18% discount. Going in fact to save an additional 6 euros on the cost of the subscription.

This it is not the only credit discount option for Gift Cards to be used on PlayStation Store or to give as a gift to a relative or friend. For all your purchases you can take advantage of the following promotions:

