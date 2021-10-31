Health

Here’s how to sleep peacefully and soundly at night even when you suffer from this annoying seasonal disorder

In autumn and winter, the cold tends to hit us and cause many health problems. In fact, between the flu, colds and seasonal ailments, you often don’t feel 100% strong. And if you are not even able to rest peacefully at night, it will be very difficult to face a day of work with the necessary energy and positivity.

In fact, very often the cold can cause a sore throat and a cough; dry cough, however, is a real threat to sleep. It happens to be quite manageable during the day, but worse in the evening by preventing us from resting.

Continuing to read, we will see how to run for cover, to be able to sleep peacefully even with a dry cough.

Here’s how to sleep peacefully and soundly at night even when you suffer from this annoying seasonal disorder

Dry cough is a cough without phlegm or mucus, mainly due to irritation and inflammation of the respiratory tract. It can last for several weeks, making it impossible for us to rest deeply and making us tired and irritable.

Of course, this is not a serious and worrying health problem, but a dry cough is bothersome and irritating. There are several drugs on the market for the treatment of cough, both dry and oily, yet it is also possible to try natural remedies. In fact, very often it will be enough to follow some advice from our wise grandmothers to say goodbye to this annoyance.

Here, then, is how to sleep peacefully and deeply at night even when you suffer from this annoying seasonal disorder with these natural remedies.

Natural remedies for dry cough

As mentioned, dry cough is an annoying companion of the fall and winter season that affects everyone at least once in their lifetime. Unfortunately, it lasts for several days and can continue to bother us for several weeks. This is why it is important to know some tricks to try to quench a dry cough:

  • herbal teas: there are herbal teas that can calm inflammation of the mucous membranes and soothe dry coughs. Among these, we remember the herbal tea with hibiscus, mallow and thyme;
  • humidity in the house: Sometimes, a dry cough may not go away due to low humidity in the house. In these cases, it is advisable to use a humidifier at least in the bedroom, perhaps with a few drops of essential oil inside. Among the most suitable oils in these situations we remember lavender, eucalyptus and cajeput;
  • Honey: Honey is great not only for sweetening drinks, but also for soothing dry coughs. In fact, by using honey to sweeten our herbal teas, we will experience immediate relief in the throat.

Here are the main do-it-yourself remedies. If these don’t work, it is recommended that you seek help from your doctor or pharmacy.

Deepening

By following some expert advice we can best prevent this debilitating pathology

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the advice of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

