The appearance of fingernails and toenails can tell us so much about our health. It’s not just about having beautiful hands and beautiful feet. The structure, how they grow, shape and appearance can be real alarm bells for our body.

In fact, the nails could act as a spy for any possible ailment that we do not know we have. For example, brittle nails that flake easily could be a wake-up call for some pathologies. Some of these are hypo and hyperthyroidism, psoriasis or even the immune type. In any case it is always advisable to contact your doctor to make sure that there is actually some problem.

Here’s how to soften hard and thickened toenails with these also helpful remedies to avoid ingrown toenail

However, even thick and hard nails can indicate a condition called onychogryphosis. This problem typically occurs in older people. The nail grows unevenly, thickens and curves creating a kind of hook. But this problem could also be caused by wearing shoes that are too narrow.

How to soften them effectively?

There are no specific medications or treatments to treat thickened or ingrown nails. What can be done to relieve pain and avoid discomfort is to soften and remove them. In severe cases, your doctor may also be advised to have them surgically removed. It is advisable to contact a podiatrist who will be able to assess the situation and recommend the therapy to be adopted.

But in normal cases it is sufficient to proceed with restorative foot baths. Better if daily and for at least twenty minutes, so as to gradually soften the nails. We can do it in water and salt or add bicarbonate. But to have an additional emollient effect we add a few drops of vegetable oil. Coconut, almond or even olive oil are very useful. Among other things, this foot bath is also useful for getting rid of dry skin and cracked heels.

Before removing the feet from the basin, put a few drops of oil on your hands. Then sprinkle it directly over the nails by massaging. This will allow the oil to act directly on the nail and further soften it. When the nails are very soft, you can proceed with the cut. We always use clean and disinfected clippers to avoid any infections. If pus or blood should come out, we will dab with sterile gauze and disinfectant.

So, here’s how to soften hard and thickened toenails with these also helpful remedies to avoid ingrown toenail. These tips are for those who are already struggling with this problem. But to prevent it from recurring or getting worse it would be best to avoid shoes that are too tight. But also always keep your feet dry and clean and avoid removing cuticles.

Deepening

Those who regularly eat and gnaw their nails do not imagine what little-known risks they could run