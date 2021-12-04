After the dark months of the pandemic, the economy is starting to turn around again. For those who have lost their jobs or are looking to run a self-employed business, this might be a good time to get involved. Furthermore it must be said that there are many active tenders that make non-repayable contributions available to new entrepreneurs.

We have seen how some companies in Lombardy and Veneto can apply for non-repayable grants of up to 10,000 euros.

Here we will instead expose a call from the Marche Region promoted together with the Camera delle Marche. The call finances the start-up or movement of commercial activities in the small towns of the Marche region. In other words, here’s how to start a business in these enchanting villages and receive 6,000 euros as a grant.

The initiative of the Marche Region to start a business in the regional villages

Individual enterprises, cooperatives, partnerships and capital companies that deal with trade (ATECO code 47) can request and receive the contribution.

In the event of the transfer of headquarters or units, or even the opening of a new unit, the applicant must be registered (and up to date with payments) in the Business Register. Furthermore, he must not find himself in a bankruptcy procedure and must be in compliance with social security, insurance and welfare obligations (INPS, INAIL and CNCE).

If it is a new start, however, the owner or legal representative must not be subject to bankruptcy, arrangement with creditors, etc, in the last 5 years. Furthermore, he must not be a recipient of RdC or other forms of social subsistence, nor have shares in other companies or family businesses.

Eligible expenses and the extent of the contribution

The regional areas affected by the notice are listed in table A of the same notice. In any case, the transfer must take place in a municipality with no more than 5,000 inhabitants on 31 December 2020. Furthermore, it must be municipalities at least 15 km from the coast.

The art. 5 of the notice specifies which expenses (documented and net of VAT) are eligible. These include the notary fees, the purchase of equipment and capital goods, consultancy, marketing and digital expenses. Then the costs of training, advertising, for the purchase of licenses and patents and more.

The disbursable contribution corresponds to 70% of the costs actually incurred, with a ceiling of 5 thousand euros. There is a reward in the event of an application presented by an under 36 and an application presented by a woman entrepreneur. In these two cases, the bonus (1,000 euros) is added to the basic contribution which can thus reach a maximum of 6,000 euros.

The application must be produced exclusively according to Model A attached to the call and submitted online. It can be presented starting from 8.00 on 1 December and until 19.00 on 31 May 2022.

A copy of the invoices, the account statement certifying the payment and the final report must be attached to the application.

In closing, we invite the interested reader to read the announcement in full to clear up all doubts and know the details of the procedure.

