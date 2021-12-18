A few more days and the marathon of interminable family lunches and dinners will begin. The menu will be rich and varied and there won’t be much time to count calories for each recipe.

This may not be the right time to stick to a weight loss diet, but it would be best to adjust to not abuse. Because, in addition to the line, it could be counterproductive for our health.

If we do not limit ourselves to the table, in fact, cholesterol and triglycerides could skyrocket, causing many problems. To avoid too much guilt, we may find a few minutes a day to devote to our physique. Also, it wouldn’t hurt to do a workout to stretch our muscles, which are put to the test during the holidays.

Here’s how to stay fit and relax your muscles during the holidays with these simple exercises

It would be important not to let yourself go for too many hours on the sofa, practicing a little physical activity. For example, if during the evenings it happens to put on some music, let’s go wild in couple dances and not, which will help to dispose of a few slices of panettone. We then derive at least 30 minutes from our busy days to keep the muscles trained and forget the muscular tensions.

Certainly, the traditional front lunges cannot be missing, after having warmed up for a few minutes. Standing with the right leg in front, come down towards the floor, almost touching the left knee to the ground, while the right will form a right angle. About 10 repetitions 3 times will be enough, alternating the legs.

We can then continue with the “superman” exercise, on the ground with the stomach down we simultaneously raise the legs and the chest for a few seconds. We repeat the same movement at least 15 more times.

For the back muscles, however, the exercise called “table” would be useful. Sitting on the ground with the legs bent and slightly apart, we put our hands behind, with the fingers towards the feet and raise the pelvis to form a table with the body and repeat the exercise several times.

While for the lateral abdominals we remain standing, with the legs apart, and we bend the torso laterally, keeping the arms along the body, first on one side, then on the other.

Muscle relaxation

Let’s dedicate the last few minutes of training to relax the muscles and relieve stress, to release all the accumulated tension.

Let’s lie down on a mat, playing relaxing music in the background, and start moving the toes, first outwards, then towards the shins. Then we curl our legs, with the heels towards the buttocks and hug the knees, holding the position for a minute.

Standing, then, we raise and lower our shoulders slowly, we turn our heads first to one side, then to the other, back and forth very slowly.

Here, then, is how to stay fit and relax your muscles during the holidays with these simple, easy-to-do exercises.