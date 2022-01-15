here’s how to take it and the many benefits it brings

Let’s see together how we can help our body with something we had never thought of, namely chlorophyll.



Let’s start by saying that very often after the holiday season, and perhaps helped by the beginning of a new year, we want to get back in shape.

We have all probably exaggerated a little bit in this period and now it is right to take care of our body.

For the uninitiated, chlorophyll is a pigment present in all plants and which allows photosynthesis, but it really has many properties and must be our ally.

Chlorophyll: the thousand benefits that you do not imagine

Green plants contain a greater amount of chlorophyll within them, than we can also take it as a supplement, but let’s also see how we can take it by eating.

Vegetables that contain one the largest quantity are those we all know, such as broccoli, or spinach, chicory and various types of salad.

READ ALSO -> Diet: 5 recipes to eat tasty and lose weight

It is advisable to take them from raw and not very cooked with a drop of extra virgin olive oil and a little fresh lemon squeezed on top.

But if we don’t like to eat them, we can also make excellent centrifuged, or take spirulina algae.

We basically prefer vegetables that are green and have a dark color, and in this case will have a large amount of chlorophyll in them.

Chlorophyll helps us if we have anemia problems, but it is also very effective because it purifies the blood and regulates it from cholesterol.

But from a recent study, it also has a strong capability purifying for our body, and it helps us a lot to rebalance the bacterial flora.

It also has anti-aging properties, and it therefore fights free radicals, but it can also be useful for those with varicose veins problems in the family, because it helps prevent them.

READ ALSO -> Gas: how to really save while cooking

A study published in the U.S. National Institutes of Health National Library of Medicine also showed that it may help with longevity.

In an other study, which currently only took place on rodents, has shown that it can reduce the possibility of cancerous tumors.

In short, it is an excellent remedy but Fr.To be sure of the amount we should take to get a benefit, the various supplements that we find on the market are very convenient, always before your doctor has given you the ok for taking, never do it alone.

Chlorophyll is also very useful for help our immune system and to follow a healthy lifestyle and diet.

The supplements we find, they are usually either in capsules or in some sort of liquid to drink and dilute in some cases.

Like everything else, there are contraindications if we exceed the daily dose we want to take.

Eg we can find ourselves with a yellow-black tongue, or urine that tends to green.

We repeat therefore that chlorophyll is very useful for many reasons and then it is a natural extract but always ask your doctor first.