Exercising and keeping fit is one of the greatest favors we can do to our body. Having a well-trained body allows us to stay safe from many pathologies, strengthens the immune defenses and also improves self-esteem. And there are times of the year when physical activity becomes even more important. We are just entering one of these. We are a month away from Christmas and in a few days we will start with the extravagances and meals, which will put a strain on the weight. But don’t worry. Here’s how to train before Christmas to tackle lunches and dinners without stress and guilt. If we start working now, we will be able to get out of the big binges unscathed. The only imperative is to contact an experienced personal trainer. Only in this way will we avoid getting hurt or struggling unnecessarily.

Here’s how to train before Christmas to tackle lunches and dinners without stress and guilt

Christmas is a wonderful time, but it also has some pitfalls. Especially for the ideal weight. It often happens that after one of the typical lunches of the period we are assailed by feelings of guilt in the face of the merciless response of the scales.

But we can safely solve the problem. The watchword is one: planning. Let’s try to plan our training sessions for next month right now. We try to work at least on alternate days and try to slightly increase the cardio work. Running, cycling and walking are activities that speed up the metabolism. We give more space to these activities than usual weight training, and absorbing meals could become easier.

We can also adopt a precaution after the most substantial meals. That is a good walk, even at low speed, which could help us better absorb the foods we have just ingested.

Train before meals

A good trick to reducing the impact of calories and fat is to schedule your workout a few hours before you start eating. After physical exertion, the body needs to replenish lost energy and fluids. “Feeding” the body when it needs it most could be very effective in minimizing the impact of heavy and hard-to-digest foods.

The importance of nutrition in the days leading up to Christmas

As always, prevention is the best method to avoid problems that should not be underestimated and reduce stress. Let’s try to increase healthy foods and high-fiber foods in the days leading up to the holidays. Fruits and vegetables could increase the sense of satiety and perhaps will help us reduce the amount of carbohydrates and fats ingested. Measures that, combined with constant and regular physical activity, will allow us to face Christmas without anxieties and problems.

Deepening

