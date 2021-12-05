We have just come out of the week of Black Friday and it is already time to think about Christmas gifts. Many of us are busy looking online for the perfect gifts for those who love technology or simply a plant to give to a friend. Unfortunately, however, there are also those who go further and just can’t avoid buying items that may be useless or that they will never use. In these cases we can start talking about compulsive shopping syndrome. And today we will talk about this problem and what are the characteristic signs. So here’s how to understand if we suffer from compulsive shopping problems and what to do to get out of it. Awareness will be the first step. The second will be not to panic and to understand what are the methods to save mental health and the wallet.

Here’s how to understand if we suffer from compulsive shopping problems and what to do to get out of it

By compulsive shopping we mean that unstoppable urge to buy something, without there really being a need for it. Let’s clear the field of misunderstandings. Each of us has bought a superfluous object at least once just for a whim.

When it comes to compulsive shopping, however, the object and possession take a back seat. It is the simple act of buying that counts and that in the long run can no longer even give satisfaction. Those who suffer from it, in fact, have often declared that they live in a situation of unease and continuous anxiety. And in the most serious cases, this pathology can also lead to repercussions on human relationships and finances.

The signs of compulsive shopping

There are many signs that should not be underestimated to understand if our relationship with purchases is unhealthy. The first is how often we buy. If we need to buy something every day to feel happy, maybe we have a problem. The second sign is excess. That is the tendency to buy things that are not within our reach or with prices that are definitely out of budget. In both cases, the best advice is to rely on a psychotherapist or a psychologist experienced in obsessive-compulsive disorders.

What to do if we suffer from it

We have just pointed out that in the most serious cases it is always a good practice to contact a professional. However, we can also begin to adopt simple behaviors, which could improve the situation beyond clinical therapy.

The first is to always try to set a budget for purchases. It could help us set boundaries and get us to buy only what we really need.

We also try to control ourselves and avoid online shopping as much as possible. The mechanisms of online shopping could, in fact, trigger compulsive behaviors.

The last piece of advice is to communicate our discomfort with friends and family. As we said earlier, awareness is the first important step towards healing.

