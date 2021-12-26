here’s how to update it to always have it perfect

Satellite navigator, how to update it to always have it perfect and not get lost: here is the simple method.

The satellite navigator comes to the aid of all motorists who want to travel by following the most detailed directions possible, without relying too much on the often approximate positions of the smartphone.

Are you close to a trip, or do you need to attend a new work location that you have never reached before? Having the certainty of knowing which road to take allows you to drive with much more peace of mind, and avoid further problems as well.

Here’s how to update your sat nav in a very simple way, to always have it perfect; it only takes a few steps to be sure of staying on the right path in any case.

Satellite navigator, here’s how to update it

To have routes that are always in line with the current condition of the roads, it is a good idea to constantly update the satellite navigator; unlike smartphone navigators, such as Google Maps, mobile GPSs must be updated manually instead, but also in this case do not panic.

The majority of models on the market can be updated on the official websites, by downloading the latest version for Windows and Mac; once downloaded, simply update the software.

As for the one installed directly in the car, it depends on the car in question; for the one present in BMWs for example, it is necessary to insert a USB key provided by the retailer, by entering the specific code for the automatic update of the brands.

Read also -> Elisabetta Gregoraci: the shirt opens right there and you can see everything

Similar situation for i Volkswagen models, while for i Audi navigators the update can be done via an SD card on which it is possible to download the data present on the myAudi platform.

Read also -> Test: what you see indicates what you lack in life to be happy

In any case, for more specific information, it is always good to recommend the official website of the car in question, even if the procedures are unlikely to differ much; in principle, it takes very little to update the maps even on the navigator present in the on-board computer.