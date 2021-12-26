Tech

here’s how to update it to always have it perfect

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee59 mins ago
0 24 2 minutes read

Satellite navigator, how to update it to always have it perfect and not get lost: here is the simple method.

satellite navigator
The easy way to update your sat nav (photo: Pixabay).

The satellite navigator comes to the aid of all motorists who want to travel by following the most detailed directions possible, without relying too much on the often approximate positions of the smartphone.

Are you close to a trip, or do you need to attend a new work location that you have never reached before? Having the certainty of knowing which road to take allows you to drive with much more peace of mind, and avoid further problems as well.

Here’s how to update your sat nav in a very simple way, to always have it perfect; it only takes a few steps to be sure of staying on the right path in any case.

Satellite navigator, here’s how to update it

To have routes that are always in line with the current condition of the roads, it is a good idea to constantly update the satellite navigator; unlike smartphone navigators, such as Google Maps, mobile GPSs must be updated manually instead, but also in this case do not panic.

The majority of models on the market can be updated on the official websites, by downloading the latest version for Windows and Mac; once downloaded, simply update the software.

As for the one installed directly in the car, it depends on the car in question; for the one present in BMWs for example, it is necessary to insert a USB key provided by the retailer, by entering the specific code for the automatic update of the brands.

satellite navigator
How to update the navigator, even the one built into the car (photo: Pixabay).

Read also -> Elisabetta Gregoraci: the shirt opens right there and you can see everything

Similar situation for i Volkswagen models, while for i Audi navigators the update can be done via an SD card on which it is possible to download the data present on the myAudi platform.

Read also -> Test: what you see indicates what you lack in life to be happy

In any case, for more specific information, it is always good to recommend the official website of the car in question, even if the procedures are unlikely to differ much; in principle, it takes very little to update the maps even on the navigator present in the on-board computer.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee59 mins ago
0 24 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Hellblade 2, the new video is a piece of the game in real time, says Ninja Theory – Nerd4.life

2 weeks ago

Ready or Not on Steam has been ranked first for days – Nerd4.life

4 days ago

Lots of Amazon coupons in anticipation of Black Friday

November 21, 2021

Space debris, Russian anti-satellite test and ISS: updates and latest statements

November 19, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button