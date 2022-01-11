If we want to eliminate stains from a colored garment, we almost all know what to use. Mild bleach has now become part of those essential detergents in all homes. Even those who are not used to bleaching all their laundry will surely have a bottle aside.

It is often thought that the difference between classic and delicate bleach lies only in the type of fabric on which to use it. So that for whites you should use the classic one and for the colored ones the delicate one. But in reality, even though it is called mild bleach, it is very different from classic bleach. In fact, it does not contain sodium hypochlorite but hydrogen peroxide. Big words aside, both are useful for cleaning laundry thoroughly and for removing stains.

Here’s how to use gentle bleach in the washing machine for soft, sanitized and stain-free sheets and laundry

We know that bleach bleaches and therefore cannot be used on colored garments. It is also true that even on the most delicate white laundry it would be better to avoid it. The substance contained in the bleach is very aggressive and could damage the fabric.

But can it always be used?

It is useful for removing stains and also for remedying accidentally faded laundry. We have said that it is more delicate on fabrics so it lends itself well to bleaching in the washing machine. But we must always pay attention to the labels of our garments. In fact, if they have the crossed out triangle symbol, we cannot use any type of bleach. If, on the other hand, they have a black triangle, they can be bleached in complete tranquility. While if the triangle has two lines inside, only delicate bleach can be used.

Now that we have established that it cannot be used on all fabrics, when to use it? Here, first of all it should be used in the right measure. If used at every wash it can weaken the fibers of the fabric and damage the garments. Let’s use it to pre-treat the most stubborn stains such as those of sauce or even chocolate and oil.

In the washing machine we pour the dose suitable for the laundry load following the instructions on the package. Putting more will not increase the stain removal power but will only weigh down the fabric. Let’s not put it directly in the basket but use the special drawer. Pour it into the compartment dedicated to prewash / bleach, usually the one on the far right. Thus the washing will be optimal and the result will be flawless.

So here’s how to use gentle bleach in the washing machine for soft, sanitized, and stain-free linens and laundry. Delicate bleach is a real ally of cleaning for the whole house. It is also useful for sanitizing and sterilizing microfiber cloths to always have them free from germs and ready to use.

Deepening

Here is at what temperature to wash the sheets to always have them soft and sanitized