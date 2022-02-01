Here’s how to walk to achieve flat stomach and sculpted physique goals as well as reduce bad cholesterol

Walking is good for your health. General practitioners, dieticians, nutritionists, as well as the Veronesi Foundation say so. The latter has, in fact, specified that only 30 minutes a day would be enough to improve one’s health.

Hypertension, obesity, diabetes but also anxiety and stress are the pathologies and conditions on which physical activity would positively affect. Also, while statins might be helpful in lowering cholesterol, walking might be equivalent to taking a drug.

All doctors recommend adopting a healthy and balanced meal plan, which includes all the essential macronutrients for the body. So, walking half an hour a day and eating right have a number of benefits.

For example, the Foundation claims that walking for an hour would help burn around 200 calories, which also equates to around 6 grams of fat. That’s why walking is good for you. In addition, it would have a positive effect on the mind, because stress and anxiety could be reduced with a walk along the seafront, even admiring a sunset.

In addition to pathologies, walking is also good for those who would like to lose a few pounds to achieve the desired flat stomach. We have plenty of time to pass the costume fitting, so here’s how to walk to achieve your goals.

From shoes to speed

First of all, it is preferable to walk in the morning after breakfast both to activate the metabolism and for muscle awakening. Walking raises the body temperature and speeds up the metabolism, and through these processes we burn calories.

Also, it sounds mundane but the shoe is important. Opting for an inappropriate shoe could cause blistering of the feet, as well as pain in the legs. Breathing is also essential. Inhaling and exhaling, focusing on the steps, would help avoid fatigue, as well as maintain speed.

Speaking of this, the Veronesi Foundation claims that increasing the pace causes a reduction in calories, but at the same time fewer fats and more carbohydrates are burned. So, to burn fat we should walk at 4km / h and maintain this pace.

Here’s how to walk to achieve flat stomach and sculpted physique goals as well as reduce bad cholesterol

Also, moving your arms is also important, and in that regard, we should swing them in sync with each step. This way we could burn more calories and try to lose fat on the arms as well. At the end of each walk we do targeted exercises to improve our body. Let’s not forget, therefore, that only by adopting a healthy diet could we achieve physical goals, as well as a better quality of life. High bad cholesterol can be fought at the table and with daily walks.

