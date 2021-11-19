During the winter the watchword is comfort even if this is not always possible. In fact, those who work in the office will often have to respect a certain way of dressing, perhaps formal depending on the place of work.

In any case, there are three pieces that, if well combined, can transform any look into a wonderful one. To be comfortable while being fashionable without looking out of place at work. She is writing about leggings, coat and boots perfect for any time of day from morning to night.

As stated, however, there will be workplaces where formal attire is required that excludes the use of leggings.

Wearing these three pieces together can prove to be a winning move but it’s a snap to scream in disaster.

Leggings are a much loved garment that was born mainly for sport but which, often, is also declined for everyday outfits.

Much more practical and comfortable than a pair of jeans, they are excellent to wear with a pair of boots in the cold period.

The boots in this autumn / winter season will not be lacking, they are depopulating with crazy and unique ones. From python to metallic through very bright colors as well as obviously the classic blacks and browns.

Here’s how to wear boots and a coat to always be fashionable and arouse everyone’s admiration

Combining boots and leggings may seem seemingly simple but you need to be a little careful.

If you are a beginner it is better to opt for a good pair of black leggings with boots of the same color.

All simple until you have to decide what to wear on top. We always assume that leggings are not pants before choosing combinations.

A long shirt with a sweater on top or just a long sweater is perfect.

As an outerwear it will be perfect to use an important coat, preferably long at the feet or slightly below the knee.

In less cold periods, then, instead of the coat, you can use an oversized blazer or a long raincoat.

The boots can be with or without heels although this last option is recommended to avoid weighing down the whole look.

Very trendy are the riding boots with wide shaft and high below the knee. In addition to the very famous ones proposed by Hermès, the choice is not lacking even in chains such as Zara.

Colors

Wearing black boots and leggings you can indulge yourself with the colors of the coat or blazer. Those who love total black will opt for a black outerwear but all the others can vary from animalier to white and gray through the brightest colors.

If the boots worn are brown, however, the combination with a camel sweater and a coat of the same shade is excellent.

Here, then, is how to wear boots and a coat to always be fashionable and arouse everyone’s admiration.