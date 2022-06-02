here’s how to wear the star hairstyle of the 90s this summer without missteps!

What haircut to bet on this summer to be on top of hair trends for the months to come, but also to welcome the heat wave in the cool? Are you out of ideas? Do not panic since our editors offer you a retro style to adopt with your eyes closed! So, are you brave enough to wear the 2022 women’s mullet cut that never ceases to seduce celebrities? What exactly is it? How to adopt it and is it possible to style it? Which trendy color to opt for? The answer to all your questions in the following paragraphs!

The mullet cut is back in fashion: What is it exactly?

Before revealing all the little details about THE women’s haircut 2022, let’s first explain what exactly it has. Straight out of the 90s, the women’s mullet cut returns revisited and takes 2022 hair trends by storm. It is characterized by shorter hair on the top of the head and the sides and longer hair at the back . The fashionable mullet cut offers many variations and allows the realization of different types of bangs in order to meet the preferences of all girls. In 2022, fashionistas are wearing it in a bold and colorful way! Focus.

Why adopt the women’s mullet cut this summer 2022?

Our editors give you two good reasons to adopt the modern woman mullet cut this summer 2022. First, this hair style has enjoyed great popularity in recent years and has seduced several celebrities including Rihanna, Miley Cyrus and Ursula Corbero. And if you want to change your look and welcome the warm season with a fresh hairstyle, the mullet cut is the best choice. And second, this trendy hairstyle, especially its shorter versions, is ideal for hot summer days. Also, you can customize it according to your preferences. So, don’t wait any longer and find out how to wear the star cut of summer 2022 in the following paragraphs and get inspired by our hot ideas in pictures!

As for summer 2022 hairstyle trends, we have noticed that retro styles are making a comeback on the hair scene. And the mullet cut is no exception. But how to wear it exactly to stay on top of the 2022 trends? Here are some popular proposals to choose from.

The shaved version for daring girls

As we just mentioned above, the female mullet cut is going boldly in 2022. And here is one of the proofs above: very short bangs and the lightly shaved sides showcasing the longer hair at the back .

What about the woman’s mullet cut with curly hair?

Can I adopt the mullet cut if I have curly hair? Yes of course ! This women’s haircut with bangs is suitable for all hair types, as well as all body types. However, do not forget to apply a styling spray to better tame your hair.

Would you dare the very short mullet cut?

Here is a proposal for the most daring among you. In addition to the flamboyant coloring, this mullet cut comes in its shortest version by merging with the Undercut woman cut.

Which color to choose?

If you want to spice up your mullet cut even more, there are several options available in terms of coloring. Among the trendy hair colors 2022 are some shades to adopt with your eyes closed. These include classic shades like platinum blonde, warm chestnut, etc. By the way, the ombré effect and the balayage are two other options to consider.

Do you have a daring spirit? No problem since the colors lavender, pink or mauve are also available. And how about a head that reflects all the colors of the rainbow?

Our hot ideas in pictures to discover absolutely!

The mullet cut can be worn curled without any worries